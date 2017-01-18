Siemens is the best tenderer for locomotives for ÖBB cargo

The ÖBB are investing – as previously reported – in the future of cargo transport. This requires regular renewal of the fleet and the acquisition of new vehicles. A tender procedure is currently run for a master agreement on the supply of modern locomotives. The master agreement covers the supply of up to 200 electric locomotives.

The best tenderer was determined on Wednesday, 11 January 2017. On 16 January 2017, the ÖBB informed all tenderers about the decision on the future partner of the master agreement: The best tenderer in prospect is Siemens AG Austria. By the end of 2015 the tender was announced with a contract volume of EUR 570 million.

All tenderers have been informed. With the delivery on the notification of the tender results a 10-day standstill period has begun. Afterwards the final award of the contract will be made.

Source: oevz.com/en