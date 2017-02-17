LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Sinkhole appears at Liverpool2 berth

Sinkhole appears at Liverpool2 berth

Sinkhole appears at Liverpool2 berth
Februar 17
12:45 2017
Peel Ports has confirmed the existence of a cavity on the berth of Liverpool2. The port operator said that the hole has not impacted operations at the terminal.

Liverpool2 gets a sinkholeA spokesperson from Peel Ports Group said: ” We have secured the affected area and our contractors and their technical experts are conducting a full assessment to understand the root cause. Once this has been completed a programme of remedial works will be developed and deployed.

“Initial investigative work has not identified any other areas of a similar nature.

“Given the length of the Liverpool2 berth this has not affected the terminal’s operations.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

