Sterac had a record year 2016 in UK traffic

Januar 27
08:10 2017
In more than 20,000 tours Sterac Transport & Logistik has transported 221,000 packages of around 11.5 million tonnes of cargo across the North Sea last year. The approximately 100 clients of the logistics provider in the UK come from various industries. Sterac supplies, among other things, raw materials for the metal, chemical and paper industries to up to 800 destinations in the industrial centers of Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool.

“Great Britain is a country of import: About 80 percent of the products are imported from all over the world. Accordingly the goods need to be transported fast,” explains Philipp Sanftleben, Sterac Manager for the UK and Ireland.

To enable customers to focus on their core competencies, the logistics provider also organises individual delivery on the island in addition to the transport across the North Sea and the English Channel. In the UK it is common to also agree on a time of delivery, in addition to the day of delivery of the goods. This prevents long downtimes of the trucks and reduces waits during the final loading of the goods.

23 dispatchers coordinate the transports for Sterac across the North Sea and to the destinations, ten of which sit directly at the long-term partners in Immingham and Felixstowe. So the logistics provider responds flexibly to the requirements of the UK market.

Despite the vote of the British for a withdrawal from the EU, Sterac does not yet expect any significant impact on freight volumes this year. “We believe that the trend towards ever smaller shipment sizes will continue and we expect to handle more express deliveries for our customers in 2017,” says Philipp Sanftleben.

Founded in 1979 in Hamburg, Sterac Transport & Logistik GmbH takes over transport, storage and handling of goods for domestic and international customers, including container and ocean transport. The medium-sized family company, today based in Braak on the outskirts of Hamburg, has 116 employees and operates customs warehouses of the C and D class, as well as 22,000 pallet spaces on a storage area of 7,500 m² – suitable for almost every product group.

Certified according to ISO 9001, ISO 22000 including HACCP standard certification, SQAS and s.a.f.e., Sterac is able to serve customers from various industries, for example food, pharmaceutical or spare parts logistics. Apart from a modern fleet of 110 trailers and twelve tractors of the Euro V class, customers can profit from numerous value-added services. Among them are, for example, sampling, Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), display construction and a web portal where clients cann access information on inventory at any time.

www.sterac.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

