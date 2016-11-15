Supply Chain Award winners revealed

The winners of the 2016 Supply Chain Excellence Awards were revealed last night at a glittering ceremony in London, attended by supply chain leaders from right across Europe.

MAN Truck & Bus took the overall award, beating off competition from Sky, Shell Telefónica UK , Sightsavers with Crown Agents, and The John Lewis Partnership with Clipper Logistics.

The judges were hugely impressed by what MAN had achieved saying: “This is a major strategic initiative which has delivered substantial results and huge benefits in both customer service and inventory performance. This is what supply chain excellence looks like, from concept to execution.”

Here is the full list of Award winners:

INDUSTRY SECTOR AWARDS

THE flex AWARD FOR AUTOMOTIVE

Winner: MAN Truck & Bus

Shortlisted:

McLaren with CEVA Logistics

VE Commercial Vehicles (Unit VE Powertrain)

CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Winner: Sky

Shortlisted:

General Mills, Peel Ports & Culina

British Gas with Flex

Pladis (United Biscuits)

HI-TECH, COMMUNICATIONS AND ELECTRONICS

Winner: Telefónica UK

Highly commended: Sky

Shortlisted:

Infineon Technologies

Amgen Inc with Science Exchange

MANUFACTURING

Winner: Shell International Petroleum

Shortlisted:

Kuhn with BDA

BAE Systems with CEVA Logistics

Keysight Technologies

PUBLIC AND THIRD SECTORS

Winner: Sightsavers with Crown Agents

Shortlisted:

Project ANEMOI – 8 Engineer Brigade

Thames Water Utilities

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions

THE CEVA LOGISTICS AWARD FOR RETAIL AND E-TAIL

Winner: John Lewis Partnership with Clipper Logistics

Highly commended: Europris with Relex Solutions

Shortlisted:

Missguided

Saltrock Surfwear

Westcoast

Europris with Relex Solutions

SureFlap with James & James Fulfilment

SPECIAL CATEGORY AWARDS

CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SUPPORT

Winner: Thames Water Logistics Management Centre

Highly commended: Miele with CEVA Logistics

Shortlisted:

Miele with CEVA Logistics

Infineon Technologies

Feelunique

Tesco Distribution

DEMAND FORECASTING AND PLANNING

Winner: MAN Truck & Bus

Highly commended: Manitou Group & Syncron

Shortlisted:

British Telecom – BT Supply Chain

Telefónica & Tools Group

Manitou Group & Syncron

Europris with Relex Solutions

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT

Winner: LigaProduction GmbH & Co KG

Highly commended: Pladis (United Biscuits)

Shortlisted:

LigaProduction GmbH & Co KG

Pladis (United Biscuits)

Tesco Distribution

LOGISTICS AND DISTRIBUTION

Winner: 17 Port & Maritime Regiment RLC

Highly commended: FPS

Shortlisted:

17 Port & Maritime Regiment RLC

Pladis (United Biscuits)

Etisalat Misr

FPS

General Mills, Peel Ports & Culina

Tesco with XPO & Bioshield

BBC Procurement with CitySprint

REVERSE LOGISTICS

Winner: Telefónica UK

Shortlisted:

British Gas with Flex

Cisco Global Services Logistics & Operation

SOURCING AND PROCUREMENT

Winner: BBC Procurement with CitySprint

Highly commended: Imdaad

Shortlisted:

Amgen Inc with Science Exchange

Lakehouse

Choice Shops

Imdaad

Belron International

SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS

Winner: Shell

Shortlisted:

Missguided

VE Commercial Vehicles (Unit VE Powertrain)

General Mills, Peel Ports & Culina

Argos with Kuehne + Nagel

SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY AND DESIGN

Winner: Argos with LLamasoft

Highly commended: A Nelson & Co

Shortlisted:

British Gas

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Argos with LLamasoft

Thames Water Utilities

Cisco Systems

A Nelson & Co

SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY

Winner: Europris with Relex Solutions

Shortlisted:

The Range with DHL International Supply Chain

Europris with Relex Solutions

TECHNOLOGY

Winner: Vodafone Procurement Company

Shortlisted:

Maclaren and B2BGateway

DHL with Tradeshift

Vodafone Procurement Company

Checkedsafe

Tesco Distribution

TRAINING AND SAFETY

Winner: Tesco Distribution – Safety First

Highly commended: British Gypsum & CEVA Logistics

Shortlisted:

British Gypsum with CEVA Logistics

Supply Chain & Logistics Trailblazer Project

Samworth Brothers Supply Chain

Telogis

Tesco Distribution – Driver Training

Tesco Distribution – Safety First

WAREHOUSE INITIATIVE

Winner: Missguided

Highly commended: Pharmacy2U & Logistex and Cotton Traders with Prolog

Shortlisted:

Aldi with Crown Lift Trucks

Cotton Traders with Prolog

Missguided

Pharmacy2U & Logistex

FPS

VE Commercial Vehicles (Unit VE Powertrain)

RECOGNITION AWARDS

RISING STAR

Winner: Alexandra Brown, People Manager – South Region, Tesco

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winner: General Mills, Peel Ports & Culina

INNOVATION AWARD

Winner: Argos with LLamasoft

OVERALL WINNER

MAN Truck & Bus

Source: logisticsmanager.com