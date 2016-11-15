Supply Chain Award winners revealed
The winners of the 2016 Supply Chain Excellence Awards were revealed last night at a glittering ceremony in London, attended by supply chain leaders from right across Europe.
MAN Truck & Bus took the overall award, beating off competition from Sky, Shell Telefónica UK , Sightsavers with Crown Agents, and The John Lewis Partnership with Clipper Logistics.
The judges were hugely impressed by what MAN had achieved saying: “This is a major strategic initiative which has delivered substantial results and huge benefits in both customer service and inventory performance. This is what supply chain excellence looks like, from concept to execution.”
Here is the full list of Award winners:
INDUSTRY SECTOR AWARDS
THE flex AWARD FOR AUTOMOTIVE
Winner: MAN Truck & Bus
Shortlisted:
MAN Truck & Bus
McLaren with CEVA Logistics
VE Commercial Vehicles (Unit VE Powertrain)
CONSUMER PRODUCTS
Winner: Sky
Shortlisted:
General Mills, Peel Ports & Culina
British Gas with Flex
Pladis (United Biscuits)
Sky
HI-TECH, COMMUNICATIONS AND ELECTRONICS
Winner: Telefónica UK
Highly commended: Sky
Shortlisted:
Sky
Infineon Technologies
Telefónica UK
Amgen Inc with Science Exchange
MANUFACTURING
Winner: Shell International Petroleum
Shortlisted:
Kuhn with BDA
BAE Systems with CEVA Logistics
Shell
Keysight Technologies
PUBLIC AND THIRD SECTORS
Winner: Sightsavers with Crown Agents
Shortlisted:
Project ANEMOI – 8 Engineer Brigade
Sightsavers with Crown Agents
Thames Water Utilities
Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions
THE CEVA LOGISTICS AWARD FOR RETAIL AND E-TAIL
Winner: John Lewis Partnership with Clipper Logistics
Highly commended: Europris with Relex Solutions
Shortlisted:
John Lewis Partnership with Clipper Logistics
Missguided
Saltrock Surfwear
Westcoast
Europris with Relex Solutions
SureFlap with James & James Fulfilment
SPECIAL CATEGORY AWARDS
CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SUPPORT
Winner: Thames Water Logistics Management Centre
Highly commended: Miele with CEVA Logistics
Shortlisted:
Thames Water Logistics Management Centre
Miele with CEVA Logistics
Infineon Technologies
Feelunique
Tesco Distribution
Sky
DEMAND FORECASTING AND PLANNING
Winner: MAN Truck & Bus
Highly commended: Manitou Group & Syncron
Shortlisted:
MAN Truck & Bus
British Telecom – BT Supply Chain
Telefónica & Tools Group
Manitou Group & Syncron
Europris with Relex Solutions
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT
Winner: LigaProduction GmbH & Co KG
Highly commended: Pladis (United Biscuits)
Shortlisted:
LigaProduction GmbH & Co KG
Pladis (United Biscuits)
Sky
Tesco Distribution
LOGISTICS AND DISTRIBUTION
Winner: 17 Port & Maritime Regiment RLC
Highly commended: FPS
Shortlisted:
17 Port & Maritime Regiment RLC
Pladis (United Biscuits)
Etisalat Misr
FPS
General Mills, Peel Ports & Culina
Tesco with XPO & Bioshield
BBC Procurement with CitySprint
REVERSE LOGISTICS
Winner: Telefónica UK
Shortlisted:
Telefónica UK
British Gas with Flex
Cisco Global Services Logistics & Operation
SOURCING AND PROCUREMENT
Winner: BBC Procurement with CitySprint
Highly commended: Imdaad
Shortlisted:
Amgen Inc with Science Exchange
Sky
Lakehouse
Choice Shops
Imdaad
Belron International
BBC Procurement with CitySprint
SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS
Winner: Shell
Shortlisted:
Shell
Missguided
VE Commercial Vehicles (Unit VE Powertrain)
General Mills, Peel Ports & Culina
Argos with Kuehne + Nagel
SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY AND DESIGN
Winner: Argos with LLamasoft
Highly commended: A Nelson & Co
Shortlisted:
British Gas
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Argos with LLamasoft
Thames Water Utilities
Cisco Systems
A Nelson & Co
SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY
Winner: Europris with Relex Solutions
Shortlisted:
The Range with DHL International Supply Chain
Sky
Europris with Relex Solutions
TECHNOLOGY
Winner: Vodafone Procurement Company
Shortlisted:
Maclaren and B2BGateway
DHL with Tradeshift
Sky
Vodafone Procurement Company
Checkedsafe
Tesco Distribution
TRAINING AND SAFETY
Winner: Tesco Distribution – Safety First
Highly commended: British Gypsum & CEVA Logistics
Shortlisted:
British Gypsum with CEVA Logistics
Supply Chain & Logistics Trailblazer Project
Samworth Brothers Supply Chain
Telogis
Tesco Distribution – Driver Training
Tesco Distribution – Safety First
WAREHOUSE INITIATIVE
Winner: Missguided
Highly commended: Pharmacy2U & Logistex and Cotton Traders with Prolog
Shortlisted:
Aldi with Crown Lift Trucks
Cotton Traders with Prolog
Missguided
Pharmacy2U & Logistex
FPS
VE Commercial Vehicles (Unit VE Powertrain)
RECOGNITION AWARDS
RISING STAR
Winner: Alexandra Brown, People Manager – South Region, Tesco
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Winner: General Mills, Peel Ports & Culina
INNOVATION AWARD
Winner: Argos with LLamasoft
OVERALL WINNER
MAN Truck & Bus
Source: logisticsmanager.com