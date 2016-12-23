TAPA certificate for cargo-partner in Bulgaria

The national company of cargo-partner in Bulgaria has obtained TAPA certification, as the group announces in a press release. This acknowledgement confirms that cargo-partner provides its clients with the highest standards of security along the entire supply chain.

TAPA (Transported Asset Protection Association) is a forum which unites producers, suppliers of logistics services, carriers and other stakeholders around the world with the main aim of fighting cargo crime and reducing losses in the supply chain.

cargo-partner is a privately owned, mid-sized, full-range logistics service provider with particular expertise in air and sea freight as well as information technology. Established more than 30 years ago, the company with 2,365 employees generated sales of EUR 540 million in 2015.

Source: oevz.com/en