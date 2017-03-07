LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Tesco extends same day click & collect service

März 07
15:57 2017
Tesco is extending its same day click and collect service. Now an unlimited number items can be ordered before 9am – customers then book a two-hour window to collect the items from 12pm onwards.

Tesco extends its click and collect offering. Before the extension customers were only able to order by 1pm to pick up by 4pm. The new time slot will be available for over 300 UK locations.

Tesco said its click and collect service had seen a 20 per cent increase in the number of customers using its service in the past year. According to the supermarket retailer, almost 10 per cent of click and collect orders are ordered for the same-day.

“More customers than ever are choosing to use our grocery Click and Collect service which is we’ve decided to introduce a new same day collection slot,” said Adrian Letts, managing director of online at Tesco.

“We offer a range of ways to shop with Tesco and Click and Collect means customers can choose to pick up their shopping at a time and location that suits them, without having to hit the aisles themselves.”

The click and collect service is priced between £0 and £4; this depends on time and day of collection.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

