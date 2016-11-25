LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Tesco Poland expands its cooperation with C.H. Robinson

November 25
08:06 2016
Since 2011, C.H. Robinson has handled a percentage of Tesco Poland’s business, out of Tesco’s Gliwice Distribution Centre, as part of an outsource transport solution. Following Tesco’s decision to synchronise its current operational model in Eastern Europe, C.H. Robinson was awarded with an expansion of the current logistics relationship, expanding Tesco operations to C.H. Robinson’s Gliwice, Poznan, and Teresin divisions.

Tesco has been part of the C.H. Robinson customer portfolio for the past five years, and we are excited to expand the current business, and purposefully strengthen the relationship further,’ said Jeroen Eijsink, President of Europe, C.H. Robinson.

Matthew Rhind, Distribution Director for Central Europe, Tesco said: ‘We are satisfied with the professionalism and quality of service we have received from C.H. Robinson since we started our relationship with them. The company’s bespoke distribution solutions and expertise, has proven to meet our requirements. We are confident that this further collaboration with C.H. Robinson will support our strategies over the years ahead.’

Tesco Poland, is part of Tesco PLC, headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Herforshire, United Kingdom. The Polish team of nearly 30,000 employees, work in their network of more than 400 stores across Poland, serving five million customers every week.

www.chrobinson.com www.tesco-polska.pl

Source: oevz.com/en

✅ Handel: Handelsunternehmen
