TFG Transfracht links Austria to Koper, Slovenia

TFG Transfracht Internationale Gesellschaft für kombinierten Güterverkehr mbH integrates the port of Koper into its network. As from now, containers can be transported three times per week from South Germany and the region of Salzburg to and from Slovenia. Including this Adriatic port TFG links a total of four maritime ports to the German seaports of Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven, reads a press release of the company.

„Linking Koper to our network, we can serve the increasing demand of our customers for transports to and from the maritime ports in the northern Adriatic Sea. We are pleased to expand our service offer to the southern ports“, says Berit Börke, Managing Director TFG Transfracht.

TFG Transfracht is Europe’s leading name in containerised seaport hinterland services. Its extensive AlbatrosExpress network enables the company to operate daily connections from the ports of Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven to more than 15,000 locations throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland. TFG Transfracht is a company of Deutsche Bahn AG, and handled a transport volume of 910,000 TEU in 2016.

www.transfracht.com

Source: oevz.com/en