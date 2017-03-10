THE Alliance announces final port rotations

THE Alliance has announced its final network after all preparations have been finalised. The product starting from April 2017 features fast transit times, comprehensive port coverage and deployment of modern and most efficient ships.

More than 240 ships will be deployed in 32 services connecting over 75 major ports throughout Asia, North Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East with a wide range of direct port-port-connections.

Find detailed information about the port rotations on: http://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/press/releases/2017/03/the-alliance-announces-completed-product-and-unveils-unique-cont.html

Furthermore, the members of THE Alliance announced a new and unique contingency plan in the unlikely event a member of THE Alliance suffers a bankruptcy. The five member lines will establish an independent trustee to manage funds to be used in the case there is insolvency within the group. It is envisioned that the fund will be used to continue alliance operations in the event of insolvency of one or more member lines.

The independent trust fund shall safeguard that customers’ cargo on board of the affected members’ ships will be carried to the port of destination. Customers’ reaction to the incident last summer showed a clear demand for such a safety net.

Source: oevz.com/en