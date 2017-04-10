TKL Supply Chain launching regular service to the Czech Republic / Slovakia

Vienna-based TKL Supply Chain GmbH has set up a weekly scheduled service for refrigerated food in full or less than full loads from Austria to the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The trucks of Transcare Transport GmbH pick up the goods at places all over in Austria, while MD Logistika is in charge of distribution in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Also delivery of shipments to one of TKL Lebensmittel Logistik GmbH’s cargo distribution centres in Vienna or Salzburg is an option.

In its tempreature controlled logistics business TKL Supply Chain GmbH has around 430 employees in Austria, at 3 warehouse locations and 15 transhipment stations. Its operating companies store and distribute 124,000 tonnes per year of frozen, fresh and dry goods for trade and catering. In addition to three distribution centers (Vienna, Laxenburg, Salzburg), and 15 regional transhipment stations, a fleet of around 185 multi-temperature delivery vehicles for fine distribution, and 50 trailer trucks for macro-distribution are available.

www.mdlogistika.cz; www.tkl.at

Source: oevz.com/en