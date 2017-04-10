LOGISTIK express Newsportal

TKL Supply Chain launching regular service to the Czech Republic / Slovakia

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

TKL Supply Chain launching regular service to the Czech Republic / Slovakia

TKL Supply Chain launching regular service to the Czech Republic / Slovakia
April 10
08:12 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Vienna-based TKL Supply Chain GmbH has set up a weekly scheduled service for refrigerated food in full or less than full loads from Austria to the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The trucks of Transcare Transport GmbH pick up the goods at places all over in Austria, while MD Logistika is in charge of distribution in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Also delivery of shipments to one of TKL Lebensmittel Logistik GmbH’s cargo distribution centres in Vienna or Salzburg is an option.

In its tempreature controlled logistics business TKL Supply Chain GmbH has around 430 employees in Austria, at 3 warehouse locations and 15 transhipment stations. Its operating companies store and distribute 124,000 tonnes per year of frozen, fresh and dry goods for trade and catering. In addition to three distribution centers (Vienna, Laxenburg, Salzburg), and 15 regional transhipment stations, a fleet of around 185 multi-temperature delivery vehicles for fine distribution, and 50 trailer trucks for macro-distribution are available.

www.mdlogistika.cz; www.tkl.at

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
City ViennaLogistikmarkt:Region: SalzburgStadt: SalzburgWarehouse
Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

|

VERZEICHNIS.LOGISTIK-EXPRESS

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

verzeichnis.logistik-express

B2B.LOGISTIK-EXPRESS

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

B2B Firmensuche Angebot

Sie möchten Ihr Unternehmen multimedial hervorheben? So übermitteln Sie uns Ihre Wünsche.





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Werbefenster

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Ihre Meinung interessiert uns ….

Wie gefällt Ihnen unser Informationsangebot? Geben Sie uns Ihr Feedback!  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

TWITTER

Cross Media Angebot

Sie interessieren sich für unser Exklusives Presseservice mit Social Media Postings oder für einen Cross Media Mix (Fachzeitschrift + Werbebanner)? So erstellen wir Ihnen gerne ein individuelles Werbeangebot.





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Seitenübersicht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...