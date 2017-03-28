LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Tradisa acquires Mosolf Group’s shares in Tramosa

März 28
2017
The Spanish Tradisa group acquires Mosolf’s shares in their joint ventures Tramosa France in Creutzwald, and Tramosa Logistik in Saarlouis. The two companies have agreed on this takeover in early March. The transaction is planned to be completed in Q3/2017 at latest.

Through this purchase Tradisa, owning already 50 percent of the shares, acquires the remaining 50 percent and thus will control 100 percent of the company in the future. Luis Wilhelmi, Member of the Board of Tradisa group, is appointed as Director General of Tramosa with immediate effect. On April 1, 2017 he will also assume the Presidency, succeeding Robert Viruega, who will retire. Tramosa achieved sales of EUR 45 million last year.

This transaction will not have any effects for customers and employees of Tramosa. Tramosa will continue is business and operations in the field of automotive logistics in the French market as before.

Tradisa Operator Logistico is a company specialising in logistics services for the automotive industry, as well as petroleum products and other synergistic industries throughout Europe. It is a company of the Agora Invest financial holding. With a history of more than 60 years the company is operating in 17 European countries and has more than 1,000 employees. In the 2015 financial year Tradisa Operador Logistico generated sales of EUR 180 million.

Mosolf Group is a leading vehicle logistics and service provider for the automotive industry in Europe. The service portfolio of the family-owned company established in 1955 with its headquarters in Kirchheim unter Teck includes customised logistics, technology and service solutions implemented on the basis of a pan-European location network and a multi-modal transport fleet. This is completed by workshop services, special vehicle construction, BOS radio, industrial coatings, mobility services, releasing agent services and vehicle recycling.

www.mosolf.com; www.tradisa.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

