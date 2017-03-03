LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Transdek XL double deck trailer at CV Show

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Transdek XL double deck trailer at CV Show

Transdek XL double deck trailer at CV Show
März 03
16:20 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Transdek is launching a new XL double deck trailer, custom built for Boots UK, at the CV Show next month.

Transdek TD_XL_6893.jpgThe XL double deck trailer carries up to 60 per cent more load than a standard 13.6-metre artic. It incorporates a fixed second deck that creates space for up to 38 pallets, 54 Euro pallets or 72 roll cages (with a footprint of 750mm x 830mm). Built on an ultra low chassis, with the base floor just 281mm above ground, each deck has an internal height clearance of 1877mm.

Managing director Mark Adams said: “We are continually aiming to develop cost effective transport options that maximise load capacity and minimise mileage, operating costs and CO2 emissions. Our double deck trailers are built around exceptional quality, with an attention to detail that ensures each trailer will offer a lifetime of reliable service, as well as incorporating the latest, state-of-the-art technology.”

The company will also be exhibiting one of its Wedge trailers and the latest V2G (vehicle to ground) modular, integrated lift-loadhouse on stand 3B100.

Completing the stand will be one of Transdek’s latest V2G double deck lifts, which has been custom designed for one of the largest internet-based retailers in the world. The lift carries nine pallets (1000mm x 1200mm), is 7.8m long and has a 5.5 tonne capacity.

Continental Tyres highlights operator solutions at CV Show

Continental Tyres will highlight its operational solutions, designed to help inform fleets, put efficiency and safety first and provide a complete service to complement its comprehensive range of commercial vehicle tyres.

ContiPressureCheck, the tyre pressure monitoring system, as a standalone system or with full telematics integration, has been developed this year, with the roll-out of the group’s ContiYardReader TPMS system this summer. The ContiYardReader system will allow fleet managers to monitor tyre pressures automatically for all vehicles in the yard adding further accuracy to fleet maintenance and helping to prevent costly tyre breakdowns.

The group will also highlight how it is further developing its operator services, including the growth of the highly developed Conti360º Fleet Services network as part of Continental’s on-going commitment to providing exclusive all-round service to fleets.

A selection of Continental’s range of commercial vehicle tyres will of also be on show. Mat Wilkinson, commercial sales and marketing director, said: “Commercial vehicle operators continue to strive towards greater fuel and cost efficiencies and with this in mind Continental has invested in providing not only market leading tyres but a robust range of services and solutions to support our customers throughout their operations. The CV Show offers us the opportunity to discuss how Continental can help, with the right tyres, and the right solutions to take your commercial business forward.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
CO2MarketingNews: ContinentalReifenherstellerSupportTelematik
Teilen

⌂ Text translater

Read the English text

Deutschen Text vorlesen

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ BEITRAG EINREICHEN

⌂ LOGIN ⌂ PRESSESERVICE-UPLOAD
    Kategorie
    Add another file
    Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
     

⌂ Werbefenster

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

⌂ Werbefenster

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Kategorien

⌂ Werbefenster

Most Viewed Posts

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Kategorie

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...