Transfracht: AlbatrosExpress expands to Wilhelmshaven

April 03
08:11 2017
In May 2017, TFG Transfracht will integrate the JadeWeserPort into its wide-coverage AlbatrosExpress network. The company will then be able to offer connections on twenty routes three times a week, and will link up Wilhelmshaven with the major economic centres in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

TFG Transfracht is a market leader in containerised hinterland services for German seaports. Its extensive AlbatrosExpress network enables the company to operate daily connections from the ports of Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven to over 15,000 locations throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland. TFG Transfracht is part of DB Mobility Logistics AG. In 2016, the company handled a transport volume of 910,000 TEU.

www.transfracht.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

