Transport industry sees a growing demand for skilled workers

As the current economic survey conducted by the transport division of the Austrian Economic Chamber shows, economic development remains slow in the domestic transport industry. The mood among the surveyed companies is gloomy, expectations for the business in the next few months are on a flatline.

To journalists Alexander Klacska, Chairman of the division described these results as worrying, particularly as the transport sector was acting as a service provider for the entire industry.

Two out of three polled people said for them insufficient demand was a major stress factor. As the second highest burden the companies named the increasing shortage of skilled workers, although the employment level has dropped in recent months.

This was indicating that the training requirements have to be changed for this industry, remarked Alexander Klacska: “Based on the dual training, the companies should be able to give young people employment at first – followed by further qualification training in a second step.”

www.wko.at/verkehr

Source: oevz.com/en