TX Logistik is now providing spot transport services

TX Logistik AG (TXL) is now also providing short-notice spot transport for rail customers. The railway logistics provider established a new department at the beginning of the year that will be expanded gradually.

“Over the past few years, we have found that there is significant demand for spot transport services by rail”, explains Christian Runkel, who is in charge of TXL’s new department. “This is why we have expanded our service range accordingly.” The department took up operations in January. During the first phase, TXL is focussing on the block train segment of spot transport. Christian Runkel: “In the medium-term we would like to extend the service to wagon groups.”

There are no limits to spot transports – the services are provided both nationally and internationally for containers, trailers and also for bulk cargo. TXL is using existing relations as well as establishing new routes. “Often a spot business develops into a regular business”, says Christian Runkel. “This allows us to expand our network and to provide even more solutions for our customers.”

He sees great potential particularly in the area of traditional bulk cargo: “Due to strong volume fluctuations, it is already a challenge to include such business in a manageable weekly schedule.” Demand is also increasing for spot container transport. Requirements and volumes are increasing because container ships are becoming bigger and bigger and have to be handled at short notice. Christian Runkel: “Weather-related aspects such as the recent low water period of the Rhine also have an impact on the demand situation.”