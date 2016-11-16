UECC’s new LNG vessel: Maiden call in Bremerhaven

On its maiden voyage the “Auto Eco”, owned by shipping company United European Car Carriers (UECC), called at Bremerhaven last Sunday. The ship is the first Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) of its kind to be equipped with a liquid natural gas propulsion system and can operate solely on LNG for up to 14 days.

“This is a decisive step towards more sustainable solutions in automobile logistics,” says Thomas Rech, member of the management at BLG AutoTerminal Bremerhaven. “The BLG Group has set itself the goal of reducing its CO2 emissions by 20 percent by 2020. One of the ways we contribute to this goal is by carrying out structured environmental management that has been certified for over ten years,” he adds.

“Auto Eco” started its maiden voyage in Nagoya, Japan. First it sailed via Singapore and Colombo through the Suez Canal to Bristol. From there it headed to Zeebrugge before the car carrier set course for Bremerhaven. There the BLG team discharged 1,095 vehicles of a Japanese carmaker as well as seven MAFI trailers with high & heavy units Sunday afternoon.

The “Auto Eco” provides capacity for up to 3,800 vehicles spread over ten decks. A large portion of the area can also be used for transporting high & heavy goods.

