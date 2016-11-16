LOGISTIK express Newsportal

UECC’s new LNG vessel: Maiden call in Bremerhaven

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

UECC’s new LNG vessel: Maiden call in Bremerhaven

UECC’s new LNG vessel: Maiden call in Bremerhaven
November 16
08:11 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

On its maiden voyage the “Auto Eco”, owned by shipping company United European Car Carriers (UECC), called at Bremerhaven last Sunday. The ship is the first Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) of its kind to be equipped with a liquid natural gas propulsion system and can operate solely on LNG for up to 14 days.

“This is a decisive step towards more sustainable solutions in automobile logistics,” says Thomas Rech, member of the management at BLG AutoTerminal Bremerhaven. “The BLG Group has set itself the goal of reducing its CO2 emissions by 20 percent by 2020. One of the ways we contribute to this goal is by carrying out structured environmental management that has been certified for over ten years,” he adds.

“Auto Eco” started its maiden voyage in Nagoya, Japan. First it sailed via Singapore and Colombo through the Suez Canal to Bristol. From there it headed to Zeebrugge before the car carrier set course for Bremerhaven. There the BLG team discharged 1,095 vehicles of a Japanese carmaker as well as seven MAFI trailers with high & heavy units Sunday afternoon.

The “Auto Eco” provides capacity for up to 3,800 vehicles spread over ten decks. A large portion of the area can also be used for transporting high & heavy goods.

www.blg-logistics.com

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ BLG Logistics✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day

"

eCommerce Logistik-Day

"

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

LogiMAT 2016

LogiMAT 2015

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Leobener Logistiksommer

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...