LOGISTIK express Newsportal

UPS expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

UPS expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program

UPS expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program
April 13
08:08 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

UPS expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities that can be accepted in its global air network and more than 300 products across its ground network in Europe. The company also increased the allowable quantity of select dangerous goods accepted for shipment.

This way the globally operating specialist for parcel and cargo transport is responding to a growing demand from companies in a variety of industries to ship products that are classified as dangerous goods. For example, healthcare companies need to transport chemicals to clean laboratory equipment. Industrial manufacturing companies transport paint, compressed gases, adhesives and batteries, among other items. UPS now enables these businesses to ship their goods between 36 countries (see table below).

“UPS helps companies meet strict and often complex requirements when shipping dangerous goods,” said Nando Cesarone, President UPS Europe. “Now we can meet our customers’ expanded needs for a one-stop solution to ship both conventional and dangerous goods.”

UPS has technology applications to simplify shipping parcels that meet guidelines issued by the International Air Transport Association, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the European Dangerous Goods Accord, and the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations. Customers can use UPS Worldship to verify if dangerous goods shipments meet requirements, and notify UPS when the shipments are ready for processing.

 

Dangerous Goods Transported Between These Countries
Andorra Hungary Portugal
Austria Ireland Puerto Rico
Belgium Italy San Marino
Canada Japan Singapore
Czech Republic Liechtenstein South Korea
Denmark Luxembourg Spain
Dominican Republic Malaysia Sweden
Finland Monaco Switzerland
France Netherlands Taiwan
Germany Norway United Kingdom
Greece Philippines United States
Hong Kong Poland Vatican City

www.ups.com/hazmat

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
Logistikmarkt:Logistikmarkt: GermanyLogistikmarkt: JapanLogistikmarkt: LiechtensteinLogistikmarkt: PortugalNews: UPS ExpressShipping
Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus Österreich

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

| Unser Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und mit nur 1 Klick startet die Vorlesefunktion für den Originaltext in Deutsch oder in Englisch.

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

Werbefenster

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

TWITTER

Seitenübersicht

Ihre Meinung interessiert uns ….

Gefällt Ihnen unser Informationsangebot? Interessieren Sie sich für unser exklusives Presseservice oder einen Cross Media Mix, als auch für einen multimedialen B2B Firmensucheintrag? So kontaktieren Sie uns, wir beraten Sie gerne.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...