UPS expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities that can be accepted in its global air network and more than 300 products across its ground network in Europe. The company also increased the allowable quantity of select dangerous goods accepted for shipment.

This way the globally operating specialist for parcel and cargo transport is responding to a growing demand from companies in a variety of industries to ship products that are classified as dangerous goods. For example, healthcare companies need to transport chemicals to clean laboratory equipment. Industrial manufacturing companies transport paint, compressed gases, adhesives and batteries, among other items. UPS now enables these businesses to ship their goods between 36 countries (see table below).

“UPS helps companies meet strict and often complex requirements when shipping dangerous goods,” said Nando Cesarone, President UPS Europe. “Now we can meet our customers’ expanded needs for a one-stop solution to ship both conventional and dangerous goods.”

UPS has technology applications to simplify shipping parcels that meet guidelines issued by the International Air Transport Association, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the European Dangerous Goods Accord, and the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations. Customers can use UPS Worldship to verify if dangerous goods shipments meet requirements, and notify UPS when the shipments are ready for processing.

Dangerous Goods Transported Between These Countries Andorra Hungary Portugal Austria Ireland Puerto Rico Belgium Italy San Marino Canada Japan Singapore Czech Republic Liechtenstein South Korea Denmark Luxembourg Spain Dominican Republic Malaysia Sweden Finland Monaco Switzerland France Netherlands Taiwan Germany Norway United Kingdom Greece Philippines United States Hong Kong Poland Vatican City

Source: oevz.com/en