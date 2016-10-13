UPS expands early morning delivery service

UPS has expanded its early morning delivery service reach in 25 countries, including: the UK, Canada, China and India. The service will now be available in 3,000 additional UK postcodes, and 2,000 in Canada.

It has launched the service in 28 new countries, including: Turkey, Mexico, Vietnam and UAE.

The service is designed for urgent shipments for the industrial manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and retail industries. It guarantees next day delivery as early as 8am.

“Companies that require spare parts quickly to keep operations running, and healthcare customers shipping emergency products rely on the speed and dependability of the service,” said Jim Barber UPS international president.

“With this latest expansion, the coverage area comprises nearly 90 per cent of the global gross domestic product and nearly 90 per cent of global real imports.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com