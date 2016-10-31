UPS order 14 B747 freighters

UPS has ordered 14 new Boeing 747-8 cargo aircraft to meet increased demand for air shipping services.

The 14 aircraft will be delivered between 2017 and 2020. The 747-8 freighters carry 34 shipping containers on its main deck and 14 in its lower compartments. The -8 has a cargo capacity of 307,600 pounds, or approximately 30,000 packages and a range of 4,340 nautical miles.

The value of the contract, which also contains options for 14 additional jets in the future, was not disclosed. The new freighters will be added to the company’s existing operating fleet of more than 500 aircraft.

UPS sees air shipments as a major growth opportunity. The 747-8s will enable it to begin a cascade of aircraft route reassignments that will add significant air capacity to its busiest lanes.

Source: logisticsmanager.com