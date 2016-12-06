UPS strike cancelled

A planned strike by 140 workers at UPS’ Camden depot over alleged bullying, harassment and racism has been cancelled. According to Unite the Union, the strike was called off after it secured “significant commitments from UPS during talks”.

The new agreement includes a no forced overtime clause, and guarantees by the company to work with the union to tackle racism and commitments to leadership training.

A UPS spokesperson said: “UPS can confirm that it has reached a mutually satisfactory agreement with UNITE the Union regarding employee matters at its London Central Centre in Camden, thus avoiding industrial action. People are our greatest resource, and UPS works closely with labour unions around the world. It is UPS’s policy to comply with all laws governing employment and labour practices worldwide, and UPS is careful to take into account the point-of-view of unions along with the interests of our customers, our employees, our shareholders and our company as a whole.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com