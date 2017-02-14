Vanguard partners with Austromar between USA and Central Europe

LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Februar 14
08:20 2017
Vanguard Logistics Services has partnered with Austomar, a leading LCL operator based in Prague, to bring reach, frequency and freight control to the region and neighboring destinations including Bratislava, Budapest, Ostrava, Linz and Vienna, to and from the USA.

“Complementing our extensive European network of owned offices and CFS capabilities across the region, the partnership brings weekly direct sailings between the USA and Czech Republic and deep local experience in the trade,” the company announces.

Austromar is an independent liner agency and NVOCC offering a wide range of ocean freight and related services, with over 70 staff amd 25+ years of experience in the Central European markets.

Founded in 1978, Vanguard has been steadily expanding its reach ever since. It now has over 120 owned offices spread across more than 30 countries, employing more than 3,000 people and offering in excess of 1,200 direct services every week. Including trusted partners and agents the network covers more than 100 countries.

www.austromar.cz; www.vanguardlogistics.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

FreightLogistikmarkt: USAStadt: Linz
