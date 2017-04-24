viadonau upgraded its DoRIS app for inland navigation

Current bridging levels have been available on the DoRIS website for some months. These can now also be seen via the app. For a better overview of the shallow sections of the Danube, data was added to indicate the current water depth of the navigable channel.

The 5-day forecast completes the level information and makes it more user-friendly. By updating the data format, also the display quality of the messages for inland waterways was substantially improved. Likewise the navigation in the app was improved, as for example by consistent linking of map details and individual data services.

If the maximum water level is exceeded, the new Push Service can send a message to sports boaters. In addition, the app can be personalised. For example, a frequently used service can be defined as a start service.

In the course of this process, the DoRIS mobile app was also updated for the popular operating systems iOS 10 and Android 6. The new version of the app is available in the Google Play Store as well as the Apple iTunes Store.

www.viadonau.org

Source: oevz.com/en