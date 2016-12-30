LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Vienna Airport: Starting signal for Office Park 4

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Vienna Airport: Starting signal for Office Park 4

Vienna Airport: Starting signal for Office Park 4
Dezember 30
07:59 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The Airport City is expanding: Flughafen Wien AG is launching the planning work for the construction of the new and modern Office Park 4. The new office property will add more than 20,000 m² of office space by the beginning of 2020. Located next to the tower on the entrance road, Office Park 4 will expand the Airport City. More than EUR 50 million will be invested in this project until early 2020.

“With its new Office Park 4, Vienna Airport is taking another step to enhance the attractiveness of the Airport City and the entire airport region”, says Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG. “We want to target local companies, but also international enterprises, especially Brexit refugees from Great Britain, in light of the fact that we boast a unique location in the heart of Europe. The airport is an optimal site for companies searching for good international transport connections, high-performance logistics capacities, best telecommunications and IT connectivity as well as a comfortable working environment featuring shopping facilities and local amenities, parking spaces and good accessibility with public transport.”

Interest in the airport as a business location continues to grow. Twelve companies with about 600 employees have set up operations on the airport site during the last twelve months. Now the Airport City with the office buildings Office Park 1, 2 and 3 and building 645 is operating at near full capacity, and there is demand for additional office space.

The development of the airport from a property location to a multifunctional Airport City is an integral part of the airport strategy. Vienna Airport offers ideal conditions for business location projects, boasting commercial properties of over 140,000 m², office park facilities encompassing about 110,000 m² of office and conferencing space in the future (including Office Park 4), various shopping facilities, local amenities and services such as supermarkets, a pharmacy, a health club, a 24/7-postal partner office and much more, along with optimal transport connections.

www.airport-city.at; www.viennaairport.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ FlughafenAGBrexit✅ Logistik: Facilities✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt + Logistik
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Dezember 2016
M D M D F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...