Vienna Airport: Starting signal for Office Park 4

The Airport City is expanding: Flughafen Wien AG is launching the planning work for the construction of the new and modern Office Park 4. The new office property will add more than 20,000 m² of office space by the beginning of 2020. Located next to the tower on the entrance road, Office Park 4 will expand the Airport City. More than EUR 50 million will be invested in this project until early 2020.

“With its new Office Park 4, Vienna Airport is taking another step to enhance the attractiveness of the Airport City and the entire airport region”, says Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG. “We want to target local companies, but also international enterprises, especially Brexit refugees from Great Britain, in light of the fact that we boast a unique location in the heart of Europe. The airport is an optimal site for companies searching for good international transport connections, high-performance logistics capacities, best telecommunications and IT connectivity as well as a comfortable working environment featuring shopping facilities and local amenities, parking spaces and good accessibility with public transport.”

Interest in the airport as a business location continues to grow. Twelve companies with about 600 employees have set up operations on the airport site during the last twelve months. Now the Airport City with the office buildings Office Park 1, 2 and 3 and building 645 is operating at near full capacity, and there is demand for additional office space.

The development of the airport from a property location to a multifunctional Airport City is an integral part of the airport strategy. Vienna Airport offers ideal conditions for business location projects, boasting commercial properties of over 140,000 m², office park facilities encompassing about 110,000 m² of office and conferencing space in the future (including Office Park 4), various shopping facilities, local amenities and services such as supermarkets, a pharmacy, a health club, a 24/7-postal partner office and much more, along with optimal transport connections.

www.airport-city.at; www.viennaairport.com

Source: oevz.com/en