Vienna Airport starts large expansion of its Air Cargo Center

Januar 09
08:17 2017
Vienna International Airport is making another key investment to expand its Airport City, starting construction work on enlarging its Air Cargo Center and adding one-third more space (15,000 m²). The project will be implemented at a cost of about EUR 16 million. The addition should be ready for operation by the end of 2017. As part of the sustainability strategy of Flughafen Wien AG, the roof of the Air Cargo Center will be equipped with one of Austria’s largest photovoltaic facilities to generate electricity.

“The expansion of our Air Cargo Center should further improve our currently good market position as a transshipment point for air cargo”, says Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board of the airport operating company Flughafen Wien AG. “These investments are designed to generate further growth potential at the airport site and for the Austrian economy, but above all to create new jobs in the logistics sector,” he adds.

At present about 800 tonnes of freight are handled daily at the airport, or about 280,000 tonnes annually, showing a clear upward trend recently. For example, half of the export production value of Lower Austrian industry of EUR 8 billion is transported from Vienna Airport throughout the world via air cargo.

About one-half of the air cargo comes to Vienna Airport as belly freight on scheduled passenger flights, whereas the remaining cargo volume is transported by special cargo aircraft. Vienna Airport sees considerable future growth potential in the coming years.

www.viennaairport.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

☑ FlughafenAG✅ Logistik: Facilities✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt + Logistik✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
