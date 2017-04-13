LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Voestalpine stays on the trains of the Rail Cargo Group

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Voestalpine stays on the trains of the Rail Cargo Group

Voestalpine stays on the trains of the Rail Cargo Group
April 13
08:12 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

The Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the ÖBB’s cargo division, has signed a three-year logistics services agreement with voestalpine on 11 April, thus securing an order for the transport of 8.6 million tonnes of raw materials and finished products per year. The existing agreement, which expired at the end of March, has thereby been renewed and significantly expanded.

Under the contract RCG will transport raw materials to voestalpine’s sites in Linz and Leoben/Donawitz and carry outgoing transports of finished goods from the Linz plant. Moreover, RCG will continue to invest in the optimisation of the transport system, including unloading. RCG will collaborate with voestalpine’s materials experts on wagon design and construction and on the development of new European industrial standards for the rail sector.

The voestalpine group will continue to draw on RCG’s skills and reliability. The new logistics agreement will see the rail logistics specialist shifting greater volumes for voestalpine Rohstoffbeschaffung GmbH and voestalpine’s logistics subsidiary Logistik Service GmbH (LogServ), some of which will involve modal shift from road to rail.

The group’s high-quality product and systems solutions using steel and other metals make voestalpine a key partner for the European automobile and domestic appliance industries and for the oil and gas industry worldwide. Moreover the company is a world leader in turnout technology and special rails, as well as steel for tools and special profiles. The group turned over EUR 11.1 billion in the 2015/16 financial year, achieving an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.6 billion. It employs some 48,500 staff worldwide, of whom 14.5 per cent have shares in the company.

www.oebb.at; www.voestalpine.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
News: LogservNews: voestalpineRailStadt: LeobenStadt: Linz
Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus Österreich

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

| Unser Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und mit nur 1 Klick startet die Vorlesefunktion für den Originaltext in Deutsch oder in Englisch.

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

Werbefenster

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

TWITTER

Seitenübersicht

Ihre Meinung interessiert uns ….

Gefällt Ihnen unser Informationsangebot? Interessieren Sie sich für unser exklusives Presseservice oder einen Cross Media Mix, als auch für einen multimedialen B2B Firmensucheintrag? So kontaktieren Sie uns, wir beraten Sie gerne.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...