Waberer’s sales and profits rise

November 10
16:45 2016
Both sales and profits have risen at Waberer’s, the international transport specialist, for the first three quarters of 2016.

EBITDA was up by €3.7 million to €58.8m on turnover that rose €32m to €424.3m for the period.

Waberer’s responded to the driver shortage prevalence across Europe with a 15 per cent increase of driver salaries and by introducing additional social and welfare benefits to enhance Waberer’s attractiveness as an employer. By the end of September, the number of Waberer’s drivers increased by more than 10 per cent and surpassed 4,800 individuals with a total employee headcount reaching 6,500.

The company added 100 new units to its fleet of 3,500 truck-trailers. Waberer’s said the loaded ratio of truck-trailers continued to improve over the same period of last year by reaching 91.6 per cent. Fuel consumption per 100 kilometres further decreased to an average of 29.9 litres in the first three quarters of the year driven by the young average age of the fleet and environmentally friendly engines. Full truckloads increased with 538,000 FTLs representing a growth of 5 per cent.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer
