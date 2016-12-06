WARGITSCH & COMP. AG and EURO-LOG AG form strategic partnership

Working together to innovatively manage international supply chains

WARGITSCH & COMP. AG, a global consultancy, and the logistics IT service provider EURO-LOG will work closely together in future. As a result of this strategic partnership, both new and existing customers will be able to access the combined expertise of these two specialist firms in order to optimise their logistic processes.

The common goal of the partnership is to apply high-quality software solutions and first-class customer service in order to innovatively manage global, multimodal supply chains on behalf of companies operating in all sectors. WARGITSCH & COMP. AG brings its global market expertise in the IT and automotive industries to the partnership. The company also offers access to experts in Asia, as the consultancy’s subsidiary Wargitsch Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has its own office in Singapore.

“In WARGITSCH & COMP. AG we have found a reliable and highly experienced partner who will provide the perfect complement to our portfolio of services. We can now offer direct on-site support to companies in Asia where necessary, as well as offering new services. Positioning ourselves internationally and offering consultancy services to our customers allows us to serve them better,” says Jörg Fürbacher, CEO of EURO-LOG AG.

“We are greatly looking forward to working with EURO-LOG and we are positive that customers will benefit from their advanced cloud-based software-as-a-service offering. Both companies will see positive results from the strategic partnership,” adds Dr. Wargitsch, CEO of WARGITSCH & COMP. AG.

Added value for customers will be generated by the two companies’ shared goal of combining state-of-the-art services with active consultancy and expert advice in order to make international supply chains both transparent and secure, to manage them in real time, and to continuously improve them.

WARGITSCH & COMP. AG

WARGITSCH & COMP. AG was founded in 2008. It is a private joint-stock company that operates globally in conjunction with its subsidiary WARGITSCH ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LTD. in Singapore. It provides a whole spectrum of transformational services that include holistic consultancy, project management and communications services for managers working in all sectors. The company’s main areas of focus are IT-related projects, as well as marketing and sales. WARGITSCH & COMP. AG primarily serves customers working in the automotive sector, IT and industry. Its headquarters are in Pörnbach, located in the major economic hub region between Munich and Ingolstadt. The company is managed by its owners, which ensures that it grows independently and neutrally, without compromising the quality of its consultancy services or the stability of its development through the pursuit of short-termist profit goals set by external investors.

www.wargitsch.com

EURO-LOG AG

The IT service provider EURO-LOG was founded in 1992 as a joint venture by Deutsche Telekom, France Telecom and Digital Equipment. The firm became a “people-owned company” in 1997 and developed into one of the leading providers of IT and process integration. Today, at the head office in Hallbergmoos-Munich with its own computer centres, more than 80 employees provide for transparency in logistic processes with innovative software applications and individual links.

EURO-LOG produces comprehensive process solutions for shipping agents, forwarding companies and logistics service providers. In the process, EURO-LOG links its solutions to existing applications, such as SAP systems. EURO-LOG offers a range of solutions to the shipping industry, including supply chain management, transport management, container management and time window management. Some of its specially developed solutions for shipping and logistics service providers include the Dispatch Portal, mobile logistics solutions such as the app Mobile Track, the ONE LINK order recording software, and the Pallet Management. EURO-LOG’s solutions are currently used by customers operating in sectors such as automotive, industry, retail, high-tech, electronics, consumer goods, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, contract logistics, shipping and logistics, as well as many others.

www.eurolog.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/eurolog

Twitter: twitter.com/EURO_LOG_AG