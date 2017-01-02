LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Wattaul Transporte in permanent operation throughout 2016

The management board is very satisfied with the business development in the year 2016. “The macroeconomic situation in the transport sector has been quite turbulent. Nevertheless, we were able to increase sales compared to last year,” says company owner Jochen Wattaul.

The positive development of local transport and the new location – the logistics center at Vienna Inzersdorf – let annual sales grow to EUR 32 million in 2016. Thus the target set two years ago for 2020, was reached early.

During the reporting period, the company has invested more than EUR 4 million. About EUR 3 million were invested into the expansion and modernisation of the fleet for parcel services and local transport logistics. About EUR 1 million was earmarked for the location in Vienna and vehicle renewal for fine distribution. The new distribution depot with cross-docking warehouse was completed by a cold store, dry storage capacity and modern offices.

“We are on a good path. By now we are ranking among the top 500 companies in Lower Austria and are permanently operating throughout the year,” says Jochen Wattaul. In 2017, the team in various areas will shall be increased and healthy growth further accelerated. The current number of employees is 350 persons.

Wattaul Transporte has currently 270 own vehicles (excluding cars and trailers) and operates with many subcontractors, covering 298 tours per day.

www.wattaul.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

