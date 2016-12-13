LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Where lean thinking and new technologies meet

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Where lean thinking and new technologies meet

Where lean thinking and new technologies meet
Dezember 13
09:45 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The global manufacturing and supply chain landscape is rapidly changing as consumers demand more personalized products faster. In response to this development, Panalpina’s Logistics Manufacturing Services (LMS) is providing customers across the globe with solutions that focus on cost-efficiency, speed to market, and product customization. Panalpina is also in the perfect position to study the products it moves and identify how their supply chains could be re-engineered using new technologies such as 3D printing.

To highlight Panalpina’s ongoing research into the global supply chains of the future, Lean Management Journal (LMJ) recently published an article written by Hrishikesh Pawar and Fevos Charalampidis, both LMS analysts at Panalpina. Employed as part of the new Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) project between Cardiff University and Panalpina, both analysts are currently examining the role of 3D printing in distributed manufacturing models. As a 3D printing engineer, Hrishikesh focuses on engineering challenges, identifying components suitable for 3D printing and investigating various engineering parameters, while Fevos focuses on discovering optimum supply chain models and examining their cost-effectiveness.

Through projects like the Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP), Panalpina is discovering what it believes could be the key to leaner supply chains.

Kontakt mit dem Autor aufnehmen
Tags
☑ Panalpina✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Dezember 2016
M D M D F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...