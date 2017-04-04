Yusen İnci Lojistik to become a new strong force in Turkey

The formation of Yusen İnci Lojistik formalizes the two organizations’ complementary specialist areas of experience, with Yusen Logistics’ presence in global markets on the one hand, and İnci Lojistik’s expertise in the domestic market on the other. Headquartered in Istanbul, Yusen İnci Lojistik offers a full range of contract logistics services in Turkey, as well as international forwarding services for both inbound and outbound supply chains through its global network.

Yusen İnci Lojistik commenced operation on 1st April 2017 and is headed up by Hakan Meric, formerly Managing Director of Yusen Logistics Turkey. This strategic merger represents a crucial step for both parties and changes the landscape of the domestic logistics market in Turkey, as well as impacting the international sector. It creates a new and stronger alternative choice for customers seeking quality logistics and value added services in the rapidly growing Turkish market.

Yusen İnci Lojistik has offices in Istanbul, Izmir, Manisa, Bursa and Ankara, operating 30,000 sq. m. of high quality warehousing at the Izmir and Manisa locations. Both ambient and temperature controlled storage are offered, as well as Customs facilities and bonded storage. The company also offers a wide-range of value added services including: sequencing, kitting, pre-assembly, line feed, packaging, labelling, product rework and quality control. The company’s nationwide distribution network offers domestic transportation and delivery solutions.

Yusen Logistics commenced activities in Turkey on 1st October 2012, with the name of Yusen Logistics Turkey. A member company of İnci Holding, İnci Lojistik was founded in 1997 and provides domestic and international logistics, supply chain solutions and supply chain consultancy services. The two companies formalized an initial collaboration in 2014 and the creation of the new merged company with the shares held by Yusen Logistics Europe BV (60%) and Inci Holding (40%) firmly underlines their commitment to further strengthening their relationship.

www.yusen-logistics.com

Source: oevz.com/en