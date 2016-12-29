LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Yusen Logistics opens ist first location in Switzerland

Yusen Logistics opens ist first location in Switzerland
Dezember 29
08:26 2016
Yusen Logistics is continuing to grow and will open its first location in Switzerland on 1st January 2017.  The new branch office expands its European network to a total of 78 locations.

The new operation, located close to Zurich Airport, will be offering its full range of integrated supply chain solutions, including air and ocean freight services, land transportation and customs clearance. Further value-added services such as storage and domestic distribution can be offered on request.

Ian Veitch, Chief Regional Officer, Yusen Logistics Europe said, “This expansion in Switzerland represents an important strategic step for us. As well as serving our customers better with a personal contact on-site, we will be in a position to create new solutions throughout our global network, efficiently getting our customers’ products to their end destinations on time.”

Yusen Logistics is a strongly growing, internationally oriented logistics provider. More than 20,000 employees at more than 475 locations, and 2 million m² warehouse area makes the enterprise a leading global provider of integrated logistics. The service portfolio ranges from supply chain management and consulting to contract logistics, hazardous material logistics, return logistics and Lead Logistics Provider operations, for which Yusen Logistics assumes significant parts or even all logistical processes of its customers.

www.eur.yusen-logistics.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain✅ Supply Chain Management✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
