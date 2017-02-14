LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Yusen Logistics shines for Tesco in Central and Eastern Europe

Yusen Logistics shines for Tesco in Central and Eastern Europe

Februar 14
08:18 2017
The award of the giant retailer Tesco recognises the quality of Yusen Logistics’ Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Vendor Managed Inventory solution which involves over 1,400 product lines, including Health & Beauty, Dry Grocery and Wine, as well as Tesco Own Brands. The operation is based at Yusen Logistics Czech’s 23,000 m² strategic distribution centre in Strančice (near Prague), which is providing storage and value added services to 75 Tesco suppliers from around the globe, as well as to Tesco itself.

This highly complex operation requires the weekly rotation of up to 100 trailer loads. Individual consumer units are labelled, repacked and palletized and then delivered to all of Tesco’s National Distribution Centres across CEE. The operation also supports the introduction of new ranges, for both long term and seasonal projects.

John Steventon, Head of Tesco Primary CEE commented: “This award is in recognition of the great job the team at Yusen Logistics have done, showing  responsiveness, flexibility and overall doing a good job to label, tax strip and despatch everything we needed for Christmas, ensuring availability for our customers.”

Accepting the award on behalf of Yusen Logistics, Jan Lonek, Business Development Manager, responsible for the CEE Retail Vertical at Yusen Logistics Czech, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award as recognition of our services for Tesco. We will continue with our dedication and commitment to continuous improvement. ”

With over 20,000 employees, 475 offices and 2 million m² warehouse area, Yusen Logistics is a leading global provider of integrated logistics. The service portfolio ranges from supply chain management and consulting to contract logistics, hazardous material logistics, return logistics and Lead Logistics Provider operations, for which Yusen Logistics assumes significant parts or even all logistical processes of its customers. When it comes to transport, the company covers all needs in terms of air freight, sea freight, rail and road transport, intermodal and multimodal transport solutions as well as customs handling.

www.yusen-logistics.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

