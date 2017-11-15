2017 Supply Chain Award winners revealed

Severn Trent has carried off the Overall Winner trophy at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards – fighting off stiff competition from McVities Carlisle, Turkcell Elval, Euro Car Parts and Lesara. The Awards were presented last night at a glittering gala dinner at the Park Lane Hilton in London.

The Overall Award is chosen from the winners of the Industry Sector Awards.

Severn Trent delivers critical services to more than 4.5 million households and businesses and has undertaken a major restructuring of its supply chain.

The judges said: “This was a project that inspires – they have transformed a fragmented supply chain and have created a structure that delivers competitive advantage through enhanced visibility, transparency, and performance. This is supply chain excellence in abundance.”

THE AWARD WINNERS:

INDUSTRY SECTOR AWARDS

AUTOMOTIVE

Winner: Euro Car Parts

Shortlisted:

Jaguar Land Rover Global Test

Belron International

Euro Car Parts

CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Winner: McVities Carlisle, Pladis UK

Shortlisted:

McVities Carlisle, Pladis UK

Danone Early Life Nutrition

FarEye

THE FLEX AWARD FOR HI-TECH, COMMUNICATIONS AND ELECTRONICS

Winner: Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri

Highly Commended: Vodafone Procurement Company

Shortlisted:

Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri

Vodafone Procurement Company

BT Supply Chain

Virgin Media with Kuehne + Nagel

Hutchison 3G – Three

MANUFACTURING

Winner: Elval SA

Shortlisted:

Unipart Rail with Bibby Distribution

Covestro

Elval SA

Gooch & Housego with Omnify Software

RETAIL & E-TAIL

Winner: Lesara

Highly Commended: Ted Baker with XPO

Shortlisted:

Kingfisher with DHL International Supply Chain

Lesara

Granngården with RELEX Solutions

Heineken UK and ASDA

Ted Baker with XPO Logistics

H&M with XPO Logistics

PUBLIC AND THIRD SECTORS

Winner: Severn Trent Plc

Shortlisted:

NHS Blood and Transport with Brookes and ToolsGroup

YPO (Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation) with Hatmill

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Seven Trent

Anglian Water Services

SPECIAL CATEGORY AWARDS:

CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SUPPORT

Winner: Sainsbury’s Argos with DHL

Highly Commended: Gant with MIQ Logistics

Shortlisted:

Sainsbury’s and Argos with DHL

Pladis UK

GANT with MIQ Logistics

Elval, a Viohalco company

DEMAND FORECASTING AND PLANNING

Winner: Warburtons with FuturMaster

Shortlisted:

Warburtons with FuturMaster

Granngården with RELEX Solutions

Pearson Education with Accenture UK

Symetal, subsidiary of Elval

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT

Winner: Gatwick Airport with DHL Supply Chain

Highly Commended: Southampton Council with the Solent Alliance

Shortlisted:

Baxter Healthcare with CEVA Logistics

Fowler Welch

Gatwick Airport with DHL Supply Chain

Heineken UK with ASDA

innocent drinks + Fare share with Culina

Heathrow Airport with Wilson James

Bidfood

The Workplace Depot

Southampton Council with the Solent Alliance

REVERSE LOGISTICS

Winner: ASOS with Clipper Logistics

Shortlisted:

ASOS with Clipper Logistics

Hutchison 3G – Three

Lesara

LOGISTICS AND DISTRIBUTION

Winner: Pladis

Shortlisted:

Fowler Welch

Pladis

Osram with Westcoast Retail

Greenshield Cowie

Euro Car Parts

Southampton Council with the Solent Alliance

Danfoss and Zetes

SOURCING AND PROCUREMENT

Winner: Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions

Highly Commended: Vodafone Procurement Company

Shortlisted:

Centrica with Unipart Logistics

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions

Vodafone Procurement Company

Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri

Anheuser-Busch InBev Procurement

Sourcing & Procurement

THE CLIPPER LOGISTICS AWARD FOR SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS

Winner: Innocent Drinks

Shortlisted:

Heineken UK

innocent drinks

Gooch & Housego with Omnify Software

Anglian Water Services

Ted Baker with XPO Logistics

H&M with XPO Logistics

TLG Brands with Ligentia

Tesco with Westcoast Retail

SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY AND DESIGN

Winner: London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Shortlisted:

Drax with Crimson & Co

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Severn Trent

Bidfood

Drax with Crimson & Co

THE FUTURMASTER AWARD FOR SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY

Winner: Wed2b

Highly commended: Belron International

Shortlisted:

Belron International

Covestro

Wed2b

FarEye

Granngården with RELEX Solutions

TECHNOLOGY

Winner: Palmer and Harvey with TranSend Solutions

Shortlisted:

Vodafone Procurement Company

Blue Dart with FarEye

Palmer and Harvey with TranSend Solutions

3PL OF THE YEAR

Winner: XPO Logistics

Shortlisted:

CEVA Logistics

Clipper Logistics

DHL Supply chain

XPO Logistics

TRAINING AND SAFETY

Winner: British Gypsum with CEVA Logistics

Highly commended: New Look with Clipper

Shortlisted:

British Gypsum with CEVA Logistics

New Look with Clipper

Miele with CEVA Logistics

Royal Commission Yanbu Colleges & Institutes

WAREHOUSE INITIATIVE

Winner: FatFace

Shortlisted:

Marston’s Brewery with Spaciotempo

BT Supply Chain

Virgin Media with Kuehne Nagel

FatFace

Flowtechnology UK with Kardex Systems UK

National Grid

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winner: YPO with Hatmill

Shortlisted:

Belron

Danone Early Life Nutrition

GANT with MIQ Logistics

YPO with Hatmill

INNOVATION AWARD

Winner: Centrica

Shortlisted:

Anglian Water

Centrica

Elval

Vodafone

RISING STAR

Winner: Tom Healy, Euro Car Parts

Shortlisted:

Joud Adada, Intern, Vodafone

Maria Alberti, Tactical Sourcing Team Lead, Vodafone

Gary Barnes, Supervisor Supply Chain Team, NHS South of England Procurement Team

Jack Burgess, Excellence Team Support, McVities Carlisle, Pladis UK

Mubeen Hafeji, Category Specialist, Procurement & Supply Chain, Centrica

Tom Healy, Shift Manager, Euro Car Parts Ltd

Matthew Kay, Supply Chain Project Officer, LTH

Silvija Mitalaite, Shift Manager XPO Logistics

AWARDS SPONSORS

Clipper Logistics

Founded in 1992, Clipper Logistics plc has been a leader in retail logistics for more than two decades, operating in over 44 sites within the UK and Europe. Clipper is known for its consultative approach, constantly responding to rapid change through innovation, and for working alongside some of the biggest names in retail including John Lewis, ASOS, and Superdry. Clipper has won numerous awards for a range of multichannel solutions, including the bespoke returns service Boomerang™. In 2016, the business launched Click link™, which was developed in collaboration with the John Lewis Partnership, and has transformed the Click & Collect process to meet evolving consumer demands and the fast-paced retail sector.

www.clippergroup.co.uk

flex

In the categories of design, manufacturing, distribution, and aftermarket services, Flex has established itself as a global leader without equal. With over 100 sites in 30 countries, and 200,000 highly skilled innovators at the ready, we’re helping customers big and small solve the challenges of the connected age. In today’s marketplace, demand for smarter, more advanced solutions is growing exponentially. To meet the complex technological and logistical challenges of this new age requires the right partner at every step. With extensive experience across virtually all industries, Flex has the unique vision and capabilities to improve speed, efficiency, and cost effectiveness throughout the entire life cycle of a product. With access to a vast global footprint, Flex brings our customers closer to the markets they serve, creating a supply advantage almost anywhere. Add in its Sketch to Scale platform and market-leading, SaaS-based global supply chain, and the merits of Flex become undeniable.

www.flextronics.com

FuturMaster

Founded in 1994, FuturMaster is a software company specialising in Supply Chain Management. Its solutions accompany and support organisations in the performance and optimisation of their global supply chain network. FuturMaster’s consultants are industry experts specialising in sales forecasting, demand planning, distribution, production, procurement and scheduling, as well as global supply chain optimisation. Publisher, distributor and integrator, FuturMaster’s know-how and expertise extends worldwide with the solution already implemented in over 65 countries. FuturMaster’s offices are based in France, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore and Brazil.

www.futurmaster.com

Source: logisticsmanager.com