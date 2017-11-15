2017 Supply Chain Award winners revealed
Severn Trent has carried off the Overall Winner trophy at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards – fighting off stiff competition from McVities Carlisle, Turkcell Elval, Euro Car Parts and Lesara. The Awards were presented last night at a glittering gala dinner at the Park Lane Hilton in London.
The Overall Award is chosen from the winners of the Industry Sector Awards.
Severn Trent delivers critical services to more than 4.5 million households and businesses and has undertaken a major restructuring of its supply chain.
The judges said: “This was a project that inspires – they have transformed a fragmented supply chain and have created a structure that delivers competitive advantage through enhanced visibility, transparency, and performance. This is supply chain excellence in abundance.”
THE AWARD WINNERS:
INDUSTRY SECTOR AWARDS
AUTOMOTIVE
Winner: Euro Car Parts
Shortlisted:
Jaguar Land Rover Global Test
Belron International
Euro Car Parts
CONSUMER PRODUCTS
Winner: McVities Carlisle, Pladis UK
Shortlisted:
McVities Carlisle, Pladis UK
Danone Early Life Nutrition
FarEye
THE FLEX AWARD FOR HI-TECH, COMMUNICATIONS AND ELECTRONICS
Winner: Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri
Highly Commended: Vodafone Procurement Company
Shortlisted:
Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri
Vodafone Procurement Company
BT Supply Chain
Virgin Media with Kuehne + Nagel
Hutchison 3G – Three
MANUFACTURING
Winner: Elval SA
Shortlisted:
Unipart Rail with Bibby Distribution
Covestro
Elval SA
Gooch & Housego with Omnify Software
RETAIL & E-TAIL
Winner: Lesara
Highly Commended: Ted Baker with XPO
Shortlisted:
Kingfisher with DHL International Supply Chain
Lesara
Granngården with RELEX Solutions
Heineken UK and ASDA
Ted Baker with XPO Logistics
H&M with XPO Logistics
PUBLIC AND THIRD SECTORS
Winner: Severn Trent Plc
Shortlisted:
NHS Blood and Transport with Brookes and ToolsGroup
YPO (Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation) with Hatmill
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions
London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Seven Trent
Anglian Water Services
SPECIAL CATEGORY AWARDS:
CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SUPPORT
Winner: Sainsbury’s Argos with DHL
Highly Commended: Gant with MIQ Logistics
Shortlisted:
Sainsbury’s and Argos with DHL
Pladis UK
GANT with MIQ Logistics
Elval, a Viohalco company
DEMAND FORECASTING AND PLANNING
Winner: Warburtons with FuturMaster
Shortlisted:
Warburtons with FuturMaster
Granngården with RELEX Solutions
Pearson Education with Accenture UK
Symetal, subsidiary of Elval
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT
Winner: Gatwick Airport with DHL Supply Chain
Highly Commended: Southampton Council with the Solent Alliance
Shortlisted:
Baxter Healthcare with CEVA Logistics
Fowler Welch
Gatwick Airport with DHL Supply Chain
Heineken UK with ASDA
innocent drinks + Fare share with Culina
Heathrow Airport with Wilson James
Bidfood
The Workplace Depot
Southampton Council with the Solent Alliance
REVERSE LOGISTICS
Winner: ASOS with Clipper Logistics
Shortlisted:
ASOS with Clipper Logistics
Hutchison 3G – Three
Lesara
LOGISTICS AND DISTRIBUTION
Winner: Pladis
Shortlisted:
Fowler Welch
Pladis
Osram with Westcoast Retail
Greenshield Cowie
Euro Car Parts
Southampton Council with the Solent Alliance
Danfoss and Zetes
SOURCING AND PROCUREMENT
Winner: Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions
Highly Commended: Vodafone Procurement Company
Shortlisted:
Centrica with Unipart Logistics
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions
Vodafone Procurement Company
Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri
Anheuser-Busch InBev Procurement
Sourcing & Procurement
THE CLIPPER LOGISTICS AWARD FOR SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS
Winner: Innocent Drinks
Shortlisted:
Heineken UK
innocent drinks
Gooch & Housego with Omnify Software
Anglian Water Services
Ted Baker with XPO Logistics
H&M with XPO Logistics
TLG Brands with Ligentia
Tesco with Westcoast Retail
SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY AND DESIGN
Winner: London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Shortlisted:
Drax with Crimson & Co
London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Severn Trent
Bidfood
Drax with Crimson & Co
THE FUTURMASTER AWARD FOR SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY
Winner: Wed2b
Highly commended: Belron International
Shortlisted:
Belron International
Covestro
Wed2b
FarEye
Granngården with RELEX Solutions
TECHNOLOGY
Winner: Palmer and Harvey with TranSend Solutions
Shortlisted:
Vodafone Procurement Company
Blue Dart with FarEye
Palmer and Harvey with TranSend Solutions
3PL OF THE YEAR
Winner: XPO Logistics
Shortlisted:
CEVA Logistics
Clipper Logistics
DHL Supply chain
XPO Logistics
TRAINING AND SAFETY
Winner: British Gypsum with CEVA Logistics
Highly commended: New Look with Clipper
Shortlisted:
British Gypsum with CEVA Logistics
New Look with Clipper
Miele with CEVA Logistics
Royal Commission Yanbu Colleges & Institutes
WAREHOUSE INITIATIVE
Winner: FatFace
Shortlisted:
Marston’s Brewery with Spaciotempo
BT Supply Chain
Virgin Media with Kuehne Nagel
FatFace
Flowtechnology UK with Kardex Systems UK
National Grid
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Winner: YPO with Hatmill
Shortlisted:
Belron
Danone Early Life Nutrition
GANT with MIQ Logistics
YPO with Hatmill
INNOVATION AWARD
Winner: Centrica
Shortlisted:
Anglian Water
Centrica
Elval
Vodafone
RISING STAR
Winner: Tom Healy, Euro Car Parts
Shortlisted:
Joud Adada, Intern, Vodafone
Maria Alberti, Tactical Sourcing Team Lead, Vodafone
Gary Barnes, Supervisor Supply Chain Team, NHS South of England Procurement Team
Jack Burgess, Excellence Team Support, McVities Carlisle, Pladis UK
Mubeen Hafeji, Category Specialist, Procurement & Supply Chain, Centrica
Tom Healy, Shift Manager, Euro Car Parts Ltd
Matthew Kay, Supply Chain Project Officer, LTH
Silvija Mitalaite, Shift Manager XPO Logistics
AWARDS SPONSORS
Clipper Logistics
Founded in 1992, Clipper Logistics plc has been a leader in retail logistics for more than two decades, operating in over 44 sites within the UK and Europe. Clipper is known for its consultative approach, constantly responding to rapid change through innovation, and for working alongside some of the biggest names in retail including John Lewis, ASOS, and Superdry. Clipper has won numerous awards for a range of multichannel solutions, including the bespoke returns service Boomerang™. In 2016, the business launched Click link™, which was developed in collaboration with the John Lewis Partnership, and has transformed the Click & Collect process to meet evolving consumer demands and the fast-paced retail sector.
www.clippergroup.co.uk
flex
In the categories of design, manufacturing, distribution, and aftermarket services, Flex has established itself as a global leader without equal. With over 100 sites in 30 countries, and 200,000 highly skilled innovators at the ready, we’re helping customers big and small solve the challenges of the connected age. In today’s marketplace, demand for smarter, more advanced solutions is growing exponentially. To meet the complex technological and logistical challenges of this new age requires the right partner at every step. With extensive experience across virtually all industries, Flex has the unique vision and capabilities to improve speed, efficiency, and cost effectiveness throughout the entire life cycle of a product. With access to a vast global footprint, Flex brings our customers closer to the markets they serve, creating a supply advantage almost anywhere. Add in its Sketch to Scale platform and market-leading, SaaS-based global supply chain, and the merits of Flex become undeniable.
www.flextronics.com
FuturMaster
Founded in 1994, FuturMaster is a software company specialising in Supply Chain Management. Its solutions accompany and support organisations in the performance and optimisation of their global supply chain network. FuturMaster’s consultants are industry experts specialising in sales forecasting, demand planning, distribution, production, procurement and scheduling, as well as global supply chain optimisation. Publisher, distributor and integrator, FuturMaster’s know-how and expertise extends worldwide with the solution already implemented in over 65 countries. FuturMaster’s offices are based in France, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore and Brazil.
www.futurmaster.com
Source: logisticsmanager.com