 
📣

Der neue Presseservice Upload ist da!

Reichen Sie über unseren neuen Presseservice Upload Pressemitteilungen

Wir stellen Ihre Werbebotschaften in den Blickpunkt

Holen Sie sich Ihren All in one Cross Media Mix - Jetzt mit Messevideo zur LogiMAT

Bleiben Sie mit unserer Fachzeitschrift am Puls der Zeit

Lesen Sie wirtschaftliche Themen, Trends und Erfolgsstories

Holen Sie sich Ihren Informationsvorsprung

Abonnieren Sie unseren wöchentlichen Presseservice Newsletter

Geprüfte Qualität - 70 Jahre Austrian Gütezeichen

Rund 450 Unternehmen tragen Gütezeichen für Produkte und Dienstleistungen

Lassen Sie sich finden

Optimieren Sie zeitnah Ihr Firmenprofil zur LogiMAT 2018

Bereit für die Karriereleiter?

Hier finden Sie alle offenen Stellen in der KNAPP-Gruppe auf einen Blick!

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Nachlese mit Bildergalerie, Video zum eCommerce Logistik-Day in Wien

Investieren Sie in die Logistik

Mit dem Wikifolio-Index LOGISTIK express Strategie Zertifikat

Suchen Sie Logistikpartner in Österreich?

Lokalisieren Sie Logistik-affine Unternehmen über das Branchenportal

Opportunity Network und Handelsverband verkünden Partnerschaft

Kooperation soll heimischen Händlern helfen, globale Geschäftsmöglichkeiten wahrzunehmen und zu realisieren

Traffic Rank logistik-express.com

Global Rank 490,958 | Rank in Austria 5,949 | Pageviews/User 7.50 | Time on site 27:10 minutes

Exklusives Presseservice

Wir platzieren Ihre Pressemitteilungen (Flatrate) übers Jahr in den Blickpunkt

2017 Supply Chain Award winners revealed

15. November 2017 02:00
Artikel drucken
2017 Supply Chain Award winners revealed

Beitrag bequem vorlesen lassen:

Severn Trent has carried off the Overall Winner trophy at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards – fighting off stiff competition from McVities Carlisle, Turkcell Elval, Euro Car Parts and Lesara. The Awards were presented last night at a glittering gala dinner at the Park Lane Hilton in London.

The Overall Award is chosen from the winners of the Industry Sector Awards.

Severn Trent delivers critical services to more than 4.5 million households and businesses and has undertaken a major restructuring of its supply chain.

The judges said: “This was a project that inspires – they have transformed a fragmented supply chain and have created a structure that delivers competitive advantage through enhanced visibility, transparency, and performance. This is supply chain excellence in abundance.”

THE AWARD WINNERS:

INDUSTRY SECTOR AWARDS

AUTOMOTIVE
Winner: Euro Car Parts
Shortlisted:
Jaguar Land Rover Global Test
Belron International
Euro Car Parts

CONSUMER PRODUCTS
Winner: McVities Carlisle, Pladis UK
Shortlisted:
McVities Carlisle, Pladis UK
Danone Early Life Nutrition
FarEye

THE FLEX AWARD FOR HI-TECH, COMMUNICATIONS AND ELECTRONICS
Winner: Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri
Highly Commended: Vodafone Procurement Company
Shortlisted:
Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri
Vodafone Procurement Company
BT Supply Chain
Virgin Media with Kuehne + Nagel
Hutchison 3G – Three

MANUFACTURING
Winner: Elval SA
Shortlisted:
Unipart Rail with Bibby Distribution
Covestro
Elval SA
Gooch & Housego with Omnify Software

RETAIL & E-TAIL
Winner: Lesara
Highly Commended: Ted Baker with XPO
Shortlisted:
Kingfisher with DHL International Supply Chain
Lesara
Granngården with RELEX Solutions
Heineken UK and ASDA
Ted Baker with XPO Logistics
H&M with XPO Logistics

PUBLIC AND THIRD SECTORS
Winner: Severn Trent Plc
Shortlisted:
NHS Blood and Transport with Brookes and ToolsGroup
YPO (Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation) with Hatmill
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions
London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Seven Trent
Anglian Water Services

SPECIAL CATEGORY AWARDS:

CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SUPPORT
Winner: Sainsbury’s Argos with DHL
Highly Commended: Gant with MIQ Logistics
Shortlisted:
Sainsbury’s and Argos with DHL
Pladis UK
GANT with MIQ Logistics
Elval, a Viohalco company

DEMAND FORECASTING AND PLANNING
Winner: Warburtons with FuturMaster
Shortlisted:
Warburtons with FuturMaster
Granngården with RELEX Solutions
Pearson Education with Accenture UK
Symetal, subsidiary of Elval

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT
Winner: Gatwick Airport with DHL Supply Chain
Highly Commended: Southampton Council with the Solent Alliance
Shortlisted:
Baxter Healthcare with CEVA Logistics
Fowler Welch
Gatwick Airport with DHL Supply Chain
Heineken UK with ASDA
innocent drinks + Fare share with Culina
Heathrow Airport with Wilson James
Bidfood
The Workplace Depot
Southampton Council with the Solent Alliance

REVERSE LOGISTICS
Winner: ASOS with Clipper Logistics
Shortlisted:
ASOS with Clipper Logistics
Hutchison 3G – Three
Lesara

LOGISTICS AND DISTRIBUTION
Winner: Pladis
Shortlisted:
Fowler Welch
Pladis
Osram with Westcoast Retail
Greenshield Cowie
Euro Car Parts
Southampton Council with the Solent Alliance
Danfoss and Zetes

SOURCING AND PROCUREMENT
Winner: Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions
Highly Commended: Vodafone Procurement Company
Shortlisted:
Centrica with Unipart Logistics
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust with Ingenica Solutions
Vodafone Procurement Company
Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri
Anheuser-Busch InBev Procurement
Sourcing & Procurement

THE CLIPPER LOGISTICS AWARD FOR SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS
Winner: Innocent Drinks
Shortlisted:
Heineken UK
innocent drinks
Gooch & Housego with Omnify Software
Anglian Water Services
Ted Baker with XPO Logistics
H&M with XPO Logistics
TLG Brands with Ligentia
Tesco with Westcoast Retail

SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY AND DESIGN
Winner: London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Shortlisted:
Drax with Crimson & Co
London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Severn Trent
Bidfood
Drax with Crimson & Co

THE FUTURMASTER AWARD FOR SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY
Winner: Wed2b
Highly commended: Belron International
Shortlisted:
Belron International
Covestro
Wed2b
FarEye
Granngården with RELEX Solutions

TECHNOLOGY
Winner: Palmer and Harvey with TranSend Solutions
Shortlisted:
Vodafone Procurement Company
Blue Dart with FarEye
Palmer and Harvey with TranSend Solutions

3PL OF THE YEAR
Winner: XPO Logistics
Shortlisted:
CEVA Logistics
Clipper Logistics
DHL Supply chain
XPO Logistics

TRAINING AND SAFETY
Winner: British Gypsum with CEVA Logistics
Highly commended: New Look with Clipper
Shortlisted:
British Gypsum with CEVA Logistics
New Look with Clipper
Miele with CEVA Logistics
Royal Commission Yanbu Colleges & Institutes

WAREHOUSE INITIATIVE
Winner: FatFace
Shortlisted:
Marston’s Brewery with Spaciotempo
BT Supply Chain
Virgin Media with Kuehne Nagel
FatFace
Flowtechnology UK with Kardex Systems UK
National Grid

TEAM OF THE YEAR
Winner: YPO with Hatmill
Shortlisted:
Belron
Danone Early Life Nutrition
GANT with MIQ Logistics
YPO with Hatmill

INNOVATION AWARD
Winner: Centrica
Shortlisted:
Anglian Water
Centrica
Elval
Vodafone

RISING STAR
Winner: Tom Healy, Euro Car Parts
Shortlisted:
Joud Adada, Intern, Vodafone
Maria Alberti, Tactical Sourcing Team Lead, Vodafone
Gary Barnes, Supervisor Supply Chain Team, NHS South of England Procurement Team
Jack Burgess, Excellence Team Support, McVities Carlisle, Pladis UK
Mubeen Hafeji, Category Specialist, Procurement & Supply Chain, Centrica
Tom Healy, Shift Manager, Euro Car Parts Ltd
Matthew Kay, Supply Chain Project Officer, LTH
Silvija Mitalaite, Shift Manager XPO Logistics

AWARDS SPONSORS

Clipper Logistics
Founded in 1992, Clipper Logistics plc has been a leader in retail logistics for more than two decades, operating in over 44 sites within the UK and Europe. Clipper is known for its consultative approach, constantly responding to rapid change through innovation, and for working alongside some of the biggest names in retail including John Lewis, ASOS, and Superdry. Clipper has won numerous awards for a range of multichannel solutions, including the bespoke returns service Boomerang™. In 2016, the business launched Click link™, which was developed in collaboration with the John Lewis Partnership, and has transformed the Click & Collect process to meet evolving consumer demands and the fast-paced retail sector.
www.clippergroup.co.uk

flex
In the categories of design, manufacturing, distribution, and aftermarket services, Flex has established itself as a global leader without equal. With over 100 sites in 30 countries, and 200,000 highly skilled innovators at the ready, we’re helping customers big and small solve the challenges of the connected age. In today’s marketplace, demand for smarter, more advanced solutions is growing exponentially. To meet the complex technological and logistical challenges of this new age requires the right partner at every step. With extensive experience across virtually all industries, Flex has the unique vision and capabilities to improve speed, efficiency, and cost effectiveness throughout the entire life cycle of a product. With access to a vast global footprint, Flex brings our customers closer to the markets they serve, creating a supply advantage almost anywhere. Add in its Sketch to Scale platform and market-leading, SaaS-based global supply chain, and the merits of Flex become undeniable.
www.flextronics.com

FuturMaster
Founded in 1994, FuturMaster is a software company specialising in Supply Chain Management. Its solutions accompany and support organisations in the performance and optimisation of their global supply chain network. FuturMaster’s consultants are industry experts specialising in sales forecasting, demand planning, distribution, production, procurement and scheduling, as well as global supply chain optimisation. Publisher, distributor and integrator, FuturMaster’s know-how and expertise extends worldwide with the solution already implemented in over 65 countries. FuturMaster’s offices are based in France, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore and Brazil.
www.futurmaster.com

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Verwendete Tags

AutomotiveInnovationLogistikmarkt: GroßbritannienManagementMultichannelNews: CEVA LogisticsNews: Deutsche Post DHLRailRetailSoftwareStadt LondonSupportTrainingWarehouse

Kategorien

Logistics Manager

Jetzt im Social Network teilen

Neuer Presseservice Upload mit Live-Vorschau

Reichen Sie hier Pressemitteilungen ein und informieren Sie:

  • Just in time 10.000 Kontakte über Soziale Medien
  • 5.000 Logistik-affine über unseren wöchentlichen Newsletter
  • 100.000 jährliche Logistik News interessierte Newsportal Nutzer
  • 25.000 laufend Wiederkehrende Newsportal Nutzer

Jetzt Beitrag einreichen

Newsarchiv

Über 55.000 Pressemeldungen inklusive Keywords über zehn Jahre hinweg durchstöbern.




Purchase Order Management

SPOT – Purchase Order Management Module from SPOT on Vimeo.

Business Netzwerk



Ein Service der

LOGISTIK express® Newsletter

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden und keine Neuigkeiten mehr verpassen.





Fachzeitschrift Print on Demand

Firmensuche leicht gemacht: E-Commerce

Branchenportal:
http://insider.logistik-express.com


Firmensuche leicht gemacht: LogiMAT

Branchenportal:
http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Firmensuche leicht gemacht: Austria

Anbieterverzeichnis:
http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Fachzeitschrift Cross Media Mix

Bleiben Sie mit unserer Fachzeitschrift LOGISTIK express am Puls der Zeit, steigern Sie Reichweite, platzieren Sie Werbebotschaften, profitieren Sie von unserem All in one Cross Media Mix:

  • Print on Demand
  • Apple iPad App
  • E-Magazin (E-Paper, PDF)
  • Newsportal Slider und Blog
  • Social Media Postings
  • Stand Alone Newsletter
  • Presseservice Newsletter
  • Content Ad Werbebanner
  • Redaktionelle Berichterstattung
  • Medienpartner: IDIH, Händlerbund, Handelsverband

Jetzt Werbeformate ansehen

All in one Cross Media Paket

Bewegte Bilder vermitteln mehr als tausend Worte, kombiniert mit Ihrer Werbeanzeige in unserer Fachzeitschrift beziehen Sie ein multimediales All in one Cross Media Paket:

  • Videobeitrag Messe LogiMAT
  • Cross Media Mix
  • LOGISTIK express Fachzeitschrift
    Ausgabe 1/2018
    Publikation: 20.02.2018
  • Redaktion und Anzeigenschluss: 10.02.2018

 

  • Ausgabe 2/2018: 20. April
  • Ausgabe 3/2018: 20. Juni
  • Ausgabe 4/2018: 10. Oktober


Themen Mix:

  • Handel & E-Commerce
  • Intralogistik & Industrie 4,0
  • Transport & Logistik
  • Beruf & Karriere

Holen Sie sich Ihr Angebot

Firmensuche leicht gemacht

Lokalisieren Sie zügig Unternehmen und lassen Sie sich finden, rücken Sie Ihr Unternehmen in den Blickpunkt:

  • Firmenprofil mit Kontaktdaten
  • Hintergrundbild
  • Bildergalerie
  • YouTube Video
  • Social Media Icons
  • Google Maps Standort(e)
  • Google Translater
  • SEO Kategorisierungen
  • Jobbörse

Angebote folgen in Kürze

eCommerce Logistik-Day

LOGISTIK express und das IDIH – Institut des Interaktiven Handels GmbH laden zum intensiven Gedankenaustausch und Sponsoring 2018 ein:

  • Standfläche, Werbefläche
  • Werbemittel
  • Vortrag
  • Interview
  • Social Media Postings
  • Fachzeitschrift Berichterstattung

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Suche nach Kategorien

Filtere nach Monat

Finde Beiträge

Purchase Order Management

SPOT – Purchase Order Management Module from SPOT on Vimeo.

WATCHBLOG.DE

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.