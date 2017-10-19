 

CitySprint to hire 1000 extra couriers for Christmas

Oktober 19
17:24 2017
CitySprint is to hire more than 1000 additional couriers in preparation for the Christmas period. The new drivers will join the same day distribution company’s current fleet of 3,500 couriers.

“Peak season is one of the most demanding times of the year for our customers, with delivery volumes increasing significantly both for CitySprint and our retail brand, On the dot,” said Patrick Gallagher, CEO, CitySprint. “We are committed to providing each of our clients with a first-class service all year round, which is why we’re pulling out all the stops to ensure our fleet is prepared to face anything that comes our way.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Retail
