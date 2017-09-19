CMA CGM orders nine 22,000 TEU container ships

In order to keep pace with market growth and the Group’s needs, the Board of Directors of CMA CGM has approved the order for 9 container ships of 22,000 TEU. “This order, of which the first ships will come into service from the end of 2019, will further reduce unit transport costs, particularly on the Asia-Europe routes”, the company announced last week.

Headed by Rodolphe Saadé, from its base in Marseille, the CMA CGM Group is present in more than 160 countries through its network of over 755 agencies, with more than 29,000 employees worldwide (4,500 in France). Their young and diversified fleet of 445 vessels serves over 420 of the world’s 521 commercial ports. Through more than 200 shipping lines, the company transported a volume of 15.6 million TEUs last year.

www.cma-cgm.com

Source: oevz.com/en