 

CombiNet has been committed to combined transport for 10 years

9. November 2017 08:47
The CombiNet association was founded because of the need for stronger practical initiatives for combined transport, and  currently has 45 members.

The basic idea of creating a network to promote combined transport arose in the course of many years of transport planning by Käfer GmbH. With the company ITCnet – Trading & Consulting GmbH a valuable partner was found in the implementation phase. The final impetus for the implementation was given in 2006 by a survey commissioned by the Austrian Ministry of Transport on the situation and deficits of combined transport.

The association was founded in autumn 2007 by more than 30 companies from all sectors of combined transport: freight forwarders, carriers, CT operators, terminals, ports, railway companies, and manufacturers of handling equipment.

Services of the CombiNet association:

  • Active, neutral representation of interests
  • Strengthening participants in the competition through networking
  • Economic benefits through synergies
  • Information of media, industry and public
  • Improvement of the general conditions of combined transport
  • Information pool for its members
  • Competence center for combined transport
  • Support and consulting for projects
  • Overview of current funding opportunities
  • Initiatives for training and education

www.combinet.at

 

Source: oevz.com/en

