 

DB: Alexander Doll new Director of Cargo Transport and Logistics

13. November 2017 08:20
DB: Alexander Doll new Director of Cargo Transport and Logistics

The management board of Deutsche Bahn AG is complete again. The Supervisory Board followed the suggestions of its Personnel Committee, and appointed 47-year-old Alexander Doll as Director Freight of Transport and Logistics. The 49-year-old Prof. Dr. med. Sabina Jeschke becomes Director of Digitalisation and Technology. The committee appointed 53-year-old Martin Seiler as Director of Personnel and Law. The contracts of all new directors run for three years each.

Alexander Doll has been CEO of Barclays Germany in Frankfurt since 2013. The graduate in business administration and trained banker previously worked at various banks and credit institutions. During his more than 20 years of experience, he has been responsible for numerous national and international transactions in the transport and logistics business, and has thus gained extensive industry knowledge. During this time he also advised Deutsche Bahn on several projects and accompanied other internationally leading companies in the industry.

www.deutschebahn.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

