Felixstowe to expand container yard

VolkerFitzpatrick has won a contract to design and construct 13 hectares of paved container yard at The Port of Felixstowe. The new yard will add 18,000 TEU of stacking capacity to the site.

“Berths 8&9 were the first berths in the UK built to accommodate the latest class of ultra-large container vessels,” said Clemence Cheng, executive director, Hutchinson Ports. “The creation of additional container storage will allow us to optimise container handling operations between the berth and its supporting yard and further enhance the service we offer to our customers.”

The expansion is predicted to complete by early 2019.

Source: logisticsmanager.com