Opportunity Network und Handelsverband verkünden Partnerschaft

Kooperation soll heimischen Händlern helfen, globale Geschäftsmöglichkeiten wahrzunehmen und zu realisieren

Gefco Group enters the Greek market

21. November 2017 08:16
Gefco Group enters the Greek market

The Gefco Group opened its new office in Greece at the beginning of the month. This way, the globally active logistics service provider and European market leader in the field of automotive logistics is strengthening its presence in the region of Southeastern Europe.

“As a company with unique expertise in managing and optimising complex logistics chains, we now provide our expertise in integrated logistics solutions also to Greek customers,” commented Luc Nadal, Chairman of the Gefco Group’s Management Board.

Greece is in an ideal location between Eastern Europe and the Balkans. According to Gefco, there are the following important advantages for logistics companies:

– Greece is the country with the most cargo ships and currently controls 18 percent of the world fleet.

-) The ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki are regional ports to Southeastern Europe and Central Europe.

-) Greece participates in numerous programs to modernise and expand infrastructure.

-) Industrial production in Greece has seen steady growth in recent years, with leading companies in the food, tobacco, textile, pharmaceutical, chemical, mining, petroleum and metals industries.

“Gefco aims to increase its competitiveness and presence in the Greek market and expects sales to almost double in 2017. We also plan to extend our logistics experience, acquired over decades, to local companies, thereby contributing to the country’s growth and development,” said Fabien Gauchet, General Manager of Gefco Greece.

The Greek branch of Gefco initially organizes land transport for various customers and will offer also other solutions in the future such as temperature-controlled transport for the food and pharmaceutical industries, both of which are very big in Greece.

www.gefco.net

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

