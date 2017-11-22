ID Logistics from France moves into Romania

Since October 2017, ID Logistics has handled the logistics for dry (beverages, groceries, HPC, fragrances, hygiene) and non-food (textiles, household appliances) goods on its Chiajna platform (10 km from Bucharest). At its 60,000 square meters site, 400 employees handle the receipt, warehousing, preparation and shipment of orders to over 200 stores in Romania (hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry, convenience stores), including inventory-based flows and cross-docking. All in all, ID Logistics Romania prepares and ships over 40 million packages p.a. made up of over 20,000 SKUs.

This expansion into the Romanian market is in perfect line with the ID Logistics Group’s development strategy, under which it aims to become Europe’s leading logistics specialist for major industrial or retail accounts. The contract logistics specialist wants to grow rapidly in this new country with new business developments.

Bogdan Grigorescu, Carrefour Romania’s Head of Logistics, comments: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with ID Logistics to Romania and to be introducing the best practices we have developed together in numerous other countries. The handover of legacy operations went smoothly, without any adverse effects on our stores, which was crucial for us. We are now going to work together on the next stages of the project, which involves continuing to improve our operations and providing the best possible service to our customers.”

Yann Belgy, Chief Executive Officer of ID Logistics Poland and Romania, adds: “This first substantive operation in Romania provides the ID Logistics group with a solid platform on which to drive its growth in this high-potential market. Over the next three to five years, we want to scale up our operations in Europe and are delighted that Carrefour, our longstanding customer, is supporting us with our goal of becoming Europe’s leading logistics specialist. We will provide Carrefour with the same high calibre of service and satisfaction in Romania as we do in many other countries.”

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of EUR 1.07 billion in 2016. It has more than 275 sites across 17 countries, representing close to 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

Source: oevz.com/en