Nothegger: New intermodal route to and from Wels

The Intermodal division of Nothegger Transport Logistik GmbH is launching a new rail product. On November 14, the first departure of a new block train service for containers, swap bodies and craneable semitrailers will be carried out. Three weekly rotations will be operated between Wels and Ludwigshafen. Starting from the German station, there are connections with the Novatrans service to and from Paris.

The new intermodal service between Wels and Ludwigshafen is marketed and operated by Nothegger Transport Logistik as a “company train”. “The Vienna office of VTG Rail Logistics takes care of the operating. Traction services are provided by the ecco-rail private railway, “says Karl Nothegger jun. on request of the Austrian transport magazine OEVZ.

Including the route to Ludwigshafen, the intermodal range of Nothegger Transport Logistik to and from Wels now comprises three routes. On the connection to Dietikon near Zurich, five weekly rotations are currently available. The Wels-Trieste rotation is operated three times a week.

Source: oevz.com/en