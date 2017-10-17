 

Port of Hamburg maintains its top position in the Czech Republic

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Port of Hamburg maintains its top position in the Czech Republic

Port of Hamburg maintains its top position in the Czech Republic
Oktober 17
08:29 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

“The Czech Republic is one of the most important markets in Central Europe for the Port of Hamburg, and we are proud that Hamburg is also the most important port for the Czech Republic”, emphasised Vladimir Dobos, Head of the Port of Hamburg Marketing representative office in Prague in October in the rooms of the Prague Municipal House.

More than 470,000 containers were transported in 2016 between the port of Hamburg and Czech container terminals. Ingo Egloff, Managing Director Hamburg Marketing, emphasised in his welcoming speech to the more than 250 guests that more than 90 percent of the import and export containers to and from Hamburg are transported by rail, and hence in an environmentally friendly manner. There are currently around 100 weekly container train connections between the terminals in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the container terminals in the Port of Hamburg, operated by Metrans.

From the annual 3 million tonnes of goods transported to and from the Czech Republic via the port of Hamburg, electronics, chemical products, machines, fuels and lubricants dominate the imports. Czech exports, which use Hamburg’s close-knit network of 120 global lines, are mainly motor vehicle parts, motor vehicles, electronics, machines and chemical products.

In addition to the shipments destined for the Czech market, transit goods are forwarded via the Czech Republic to Slovakia, Austria and Hungary.

www.hafen-hamburg.de

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
LogistikmarktMarketingStadt Hamburg
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Kategorien

Newsarchiv

 

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


LOGISTIK express Videobeiträge

Empfehlungen

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...