Q Logistics appoints Franz Haiden to the management board

As of 3 November 2017, Franz Haiden (60) has assumed responsibility for all warehousing operations and industry solutions in the Q Logistics network. As a member of the executive board, he is in charge of the operational excellence of customer solutions as well as for the further development of special industry solutions.

Q Logistics operates multiple large logistics terminals in Austria with a total area of over 100,000 m², including a food warehouse with 25,000 pallet spaces with IFS certification in Wels, a high-bay warehouse with 30,000 pallet spaces in Linz, pharmaceutical warehouses in Wörgl and Wels, as well as other industry-specific locations. In the industry logistics sector for food, pharmaceuticals and household appliances, the company is one of the market leaders in Austria.

Born in Styria, Franz Haiden started his career at the accounts department in the agricutlural industry and has since held various leading positions dealing with the organisation of food transport and logistics. In the past 14 years he had been Managing Director, Schachinger Brands & Fresh Logistics.

“We are very glad that Franz Haiden joins us – he is a dedicated logistics professional to drive the further optimisation and expansion of our industry solutions at Q Logistics,” said the owner representatives Mag. Josef Halbmayr and Christian Fürstaller in a press release.

Q Logistics is a leading Austrian logistics service provider for groupage and warehousing with 275,000 m² of storage – and handling space at 25 locations. The company with its head office in Vienna has approximately 1,200 employees handling 3 million national – and 700,000 international shipments annually. The joint venture of Quehenberger Logistics and the ÖBB-Holding AG generated sales of EUR 260 million in 2016.

www.q-logistics.net

Source: oevz.com/en