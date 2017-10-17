Reorganised Dry Shipping business with Imperial Logistics

Duisburg-based Imperial Logistics International is reorganising its Dry Shipping business activities. Wolfgang Nowak (45) has taken over the overall responsibility for the Dry department in the Shipping business unit as its director. He will be supported by Andreas Lemme (51), who has moved to Imperial from Rhenus PartnerShip, and he will manage the Client Services unit.

Steffen Bauer, COO of the Shipping business unit, says, “In reorganising the Dry Shipping business, we’re laying the foundation for the successful ongoing development of the segment that has the greatest turnover in the Imperial Transport Solutions division. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to gain two experienced experts in Wolfgang Nowak and Andreas Lemme, who will be able to continue developing the Dry operations in the Shipping business unit.”

Wolfgang Nowak was previously responsible for developing the Imperial activities in South America and the short sea department as the International Director in the Shipping business unit. Andreas Lemme will not only fulfil his tasks as Head of Client Services in the Dry unit, but also be responsible for the “Rhine” business. He was previously Head of Sales and Head of Inland Shipping at Rhenus PartnerShip GmbH & Co. KG for nine years. At the same time, Imperial has divided the Dry section of the Shipping business unit into four business areas: Rhine, Canal, Danube and Short Sea.

With its own motor vessel fleet, about 200 units operated by third-party contractors and one of the largest push-boat fleets in Europe, Imperial Logistics International specialises in transporting coal and ore, metals and steel products, cereals and fertilisers as well as timber products. Geographically, the unit covers the complete river Rhine area, including its tributaries and canals, France, the Benelux countries and the nations bordering the rivers Main and Danube.

Short sea transport operations are provided from Scandinavia and Great Britain as far as North Africa using a fleet of company coastal vessels. The range of services also includes direct river/sea traffic to and from numerous inland waterway ports and points along canals and a broad network of partners for chartering freight space around the globe. The company also provides logistics solutions specially geared to the needs of the steel, aluminium and power station industries as well as plant construction.

www.imperial-international.com

Source: oevz.com/en