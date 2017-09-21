 

Saexinger GmbH: Groundbreaking for new building in Ennsdorf

Saexinger GmbH: Groundbreaking for new building in Ennsdorf
September 21
08:31 2017
After a preparation period of one and a half years, Saexinger GmbH launch a new construction project in Ennsdorf near St. Valentin, Lower Austria. In the coming months, the dangerous goods terminal in Ennsdorf will be built at the site of the West 4 business line.

By mid-2018 approximately EUR 7 million will be invested into a logistics facility with 5,000 pallet storage spaces in two temperature zones (2-8 ° C and 15-25 ° C) for the storage of the goods classes 2, 3, 5.1, 5.2, 6.1, 8 and 9 as well as for handling and commissioning services. Full operation is scheduled for 2019.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Karl Böntner, CEO Saexinger Alfred Buchberger, mayor of the municipality Ennsdorf, and Andreas Hanger, National Councilor (as representative of Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner) were among the speakers.

Founded in 1976, the Saexinger forwarding company, based in Vienna, specialises in hasardous goods and thermo transports with corresponding storage facilities (6,000 m² and about 8,000 pallet spaces). The company currently employs 36 people.

Source: oevz.com/en

