Transmec Turkey optimise their international operations

Offering 5,000 sqm of warehousing, with a covered area of 3,000 sqm, the new location at Catalca is just 1.5 kilometers from Halkali, which is the key hub for freight to and from Europe. “With a huge bonded area, high security, large overall capacity and proximity to the new customs office, the facility is optimising both import and export operations for our customers,” says Fulvio Villa, general manager of Transmec Turkey.

Supported by its branch in the Mediterranean port of Mersin, Transmec Turkey is handling increasing freight volumes to and from the Middle East as well as across Europe, with new lines being added on a regular basis. Destinations served for its customers include Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Sweden, France and the UK, with freight ranging from automotive components and pharmaceuticals to manufactured goods and fashion.

“Being part of Transmec Group’s extensive network means we’re able to offer bespoke road, rail and sea freight options, frequently combining them to provide intermodal solutions that best meet clients’ needs,” adds Fulvio Villa.

Source: oevz.com/en