Berger Logistik is a "state-honored training company"

Berger Logistik is a “state-honored training company”

Berger Logistik is a “state-honored training company”
Oktober 25
08:13 2016
23 Austrian enterprises – including Berger Logistik GmbH, headquartered in Wörgl, Tyrol – were given the Federal coat of arms with the addition “state-honored training company” last week. This award is a special seal of quality for the training of young people and shows the commitment of these companies for the future of both the young people and the Austrian industry.

During the ceremony State Secretary Harald Mahrer underlined the importance of dual training as an international role model in order to prepare young people for working life and to offer the best job prospects to them.

“The excellence of our companies confirm the high competitiveness of Austria. High-quality education and training of professionals and managers are a key factor,” said the politician.

www.berger-logistik.com; www.bmwfw.gv.at

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
✅ Logistik: Job + Karriere
SEO KEY WORDS

