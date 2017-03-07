CM Downton buys 300 trucks and trailers

CM Downton has bought 100 new DAF trucks, 100 Cartwright curtainsiders, and 100 Tiger trailers curtainsiders.

“We’ve always invested in high performance and quality products to support our business and our current fleet predominantly comprises equipment from DAF, Cartwright and Tiger Trailers,” said manging director Andy Downton. “We have secured significant new business recently and increased operations with a number of existing clients.

“These new vehicles will provide additional capacity and flexibility to meet the demands of these operations.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com