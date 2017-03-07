LOGISTIK express Newsportal

CM Downton buys 300 trucks and trailers

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

CM Downton buys 300 trucks and trailers

CM Downton buys 300 trucks and trailers
März 07
15:49 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

CM Downton has bought 100 new DAF trucks, 100 Cartwright curtainsiders, and 100 Tiger trailers curtainsiders.

“We’ve always invested in high performance and quality products to support our business and our current fleet predominantly comprises equipment from DAF, Cartwright and Tiger Trailers,” said manging director Andy Downton. “We have secured significant new business recently and increased operations with a number of existing clients.

“These new vehicles will provide additional capacity and flexibility to meet the demands of these operations.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
New BusinessSupport
Teilen

⌂ Text translater

Read the English text

Deutschen Text vorlesen

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ BEITRAG EINREICHEN

⌂ LOGIN ⌂ PRESSESERVICE-UPLOAD
    Kategorie
    Add another file
    Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
     

⌂ Werbefenster

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

⌂ Werbefenster

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Kategorien

⌂ Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Kategorie

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

TWITTER

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...