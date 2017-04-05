LOGISTIK express Newsportal

DHL test collaborative robots

DHL test collaborative robots

DHL test collaborative robots
April 05
17:12 2017
DHL Supply Chain is to test Locus Robotics’ LocusBot collaborative robots at a life sciences facility in Tennessee. The robots will be used as picker companions for piece picking order fulfilment in the warehouse.

DHL Locus Robots_01The robots work alongside warehouse staff, and help them to locate and transport pick items quickly.

This means the staff don’t have to push carts or carry bins.

“We believe it’s critical to identify and implement these types of advanced technology solutions in the warehouse so we can seamlessly improve our customers’ supply chains,” said Adrian Kumar, vice president of solutions design, DHL Supply Chain North America.  “DHL Supply Chain’s initial implementation of this pilot program within the life sciences sector will inform the potential for broader deployment across different parts of our business. This is a natural evolution of our robotics program.”

The testing stage will use a number of testing strategies, as well as assess the robots ability to communicate with staff and the WMS, and how it moves around the warehouse.

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics: “It’s especially gratifying to see the extent to which our offering is proving its worth in a wide range of warehouse environments. We’ve designed an easy-to-deploy, highly scalable solution that can improve the operating metrics for mid-size clients, as well as global powerhouses. We’re excited to partner with DHL Supply Chain on this initial deployment.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
News: Deutsche Post DHLRobtertechnikWarehouse
