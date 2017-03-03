LOGISTIK express Newsportal

DSV opens first office in Macedonia

DSV opens first office in Macedonia

März 03
08:12 2017
The new office, located in Skopje, has a staff of three, which is expected to grow with the business. The branch will be managed by Mr. Dragan Petrushevski. The Skopje office is the first DSV office in Macedonia. The new company, DSV Road DOOEL, will be managing all transport and logistics activities in Macedonia, including any Air & Sea and Solutions activities.

For the past eight years, the automotive industry in Macedonia  has emerged as another major industry – largely as a result of many international production companies establishing facilities in the country, e.g. Johnson Control, Lear Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Dräxlmaier, etc. This in turn has resulted in a growing demand for inbound and outbound transport and logistics services.

DSV is a global supplier of transport and logistics services. It has offices in more than 80 countries all over the world with +40,000 staff and an international network of partners and agents, which makes DSV a truly global player offering services worldwide.

www.dsv.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Automotive
